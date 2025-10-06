CBSE LOC Form Submission: CBSE has reopened the LOC form submission portal for Board Exam 2026. Schools can submit forms by Oct 8, or with a late fee until Oct 11. Find out the full deadlines, Class 10-12 exam schedule, and more.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the LOC (List of Candidates) form submission portal for the CBSE Board Exam 2026. This is an opportunity for schools that have not yet filled the LOC form for their students. The board took this step because many schools could not submit the forms within the scheduled time.

LOC Form Submission Important Dates

Normal Submission: The last date is now October 8, 2025.

Submission with Late Fee: Forms can be submitted with a late fee until October 11, 2025.

The board has given clear instructions that schools failing to submit the LOC form on time will have to bear full responsibility. Students from such schools will not be eligible to appear for the Board Exam 2026.

How to Submit the LOC Form?

Schools can submit the form by filling in their students' list and other necessary information on the official website cbse.gov.in within the specified time.

When do the CBSE 2026 Board Exams Start?

The board has released a tentative datesheet for Class 10 and 12. According to it, the exams will start on February 17, 2026. The Class 10 board exams will end on March 9, 2026, while the Class 12 board exams will conclude on April 9, 2026. The timing for most subjects' exams is from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. For some subjects, the exam time is from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

How many students will appear for the CBSE Board Exam 2026?

In 2026, approximately 4.5 million students will take the Class 10 and 12 exams. These students will be from various states in India as well as 26 other countries. Exams will be conducted in a total of 204 subjects. CBSE has advised schools to fill the LOC form in time and make proper use of the late fee facility. Failure to submit the form may cause trouble for students in appearing for the exam.