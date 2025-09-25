The dates for the CBSE Board Exam 2026 have been released. The exams for Class 10 and 12 are scheduled between February 17 and July 15, 2026. These dates are currently tentative and subject to change. Know more!

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has released the tentative dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams to be held in 2026. The exams are scheduled to be held between February 17 and July 15, 2026.

Which CBSE exams will be conducted?

  • Class 10 and 12 main exams
  • Exams for Class 12 sports students
  • Second board exams for Class 10
  • Supplementary exams for Class 12

45 lakh students will appear for CBSE exams

According to CBSE, approximately 45 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams in 204 subjects across India and in 26 countries abroad. Along with the written exams, practicals, evaluations, and post-result processes will also be completed to declare the results on time.

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet, See Important Dates

DateDaySubjectTime
17.2.2026TuesdayMathematics10:30 AM–1:30 PM
18.2.2026WednesdayRetail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism,
Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance,
Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware,
Foundational Skills for Science, Design Thinking and Innovation		10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
20.2.2026FridayBeauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
21.2.2026SaturdayEnglish10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
23.2.2026MondayFrench10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
24.2.2026TuesdayUrdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu-Telangana10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
25.2.2026WednesdayScience10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
26.2.2026ThursdayHome Science10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
27.2.2026FridayComputer Applications, Information Technology, AI10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
28.2.2026SaturdaySanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu Course-B10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
2.3.2026MondayHindi10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
3.3.2026TuesdayTibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri,
Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book-Keeping & Accountancy		10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
5.3.2026ThursdayPainting10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
6.3.2026FridaySindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
7.3.2026SaturdaySocial Science10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
9.3.2026MondayTelugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

CBSE Board Exam 2026, Class 12th Date Sheet

DateDaySubjectTime
17.2.2026TuesdayBiotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Stenography10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
18.2.2026WednesdayPhysical Education10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
19.2.2026ThursdayEngineering Graphics, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Manipuri, Kathakali, Horticulture, Cost Accounting10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
20.2.2026FridayPhysics10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
21.2.2026SaturdayBusiness Studies, Business Administration10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
23.2.2026MondayPsychology10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
24.2.2026TuesdayFashion Studies10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
25.2.2026WednesdayAutomotive, Typography and Computer Application10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
26.2.2026ThursdayGeography10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
27.2.2026FridayPainting, Graphics, Sculpture, Commercial Art10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
28.2.2026SaturdayChemistry10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
2.3.2026MondayUrdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music, Kathak-Dance, Urdu Core, Front Office Operations,
Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology		10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
3.3.2026TuesdayLegal Studies10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
5.3.2026ThursdayMass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
6.3.2026FridayHindustani Music, Health Care, Design, Electronics and Hardware10:30 AM –12:30,1:30 PM
7.3.2026SaturdayYoga10:30 AM –12:30 PM
9.3.2026MondayMathematics10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
10.3.2026TuesdayFood Production, Office Procedures and Practices, Library and Information Science,
Early Childhood Care and Education		10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
11.3.2026WednesdayHindustani Music Vocal10:30 AM –12:30 PM
12.3.2026ThursdayEnglish10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
13.3.2026FridayTourism, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
14.3.2026SaturdayHome Science10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
16.3.2026MondayHindi10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
17.3.2026TuesdayPunjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese,
Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Telugu Telangana,
Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo		10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
18.3.2026WednesdayEconomics10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
19.3.2026ThursdayPhysical Activity Trainer10:30 AM –12:30 PM
20.3.2026FridayMarketing10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
23.3.2026MondayPolitical Science10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
24.3.2026TuesdayBeauty & Wellness, AI10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
25.3.2026WednesdayInformatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
26.3.2026ThursdayBiology10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
28.3.2026SaturdayAccountancy10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
30.3.2026MondayHistory10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
1.4.2026WednesdayFinancial Markets Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
2.4.2026ThursdayNational Cadet Corps (NCC), Food Nutrition & Dietetics10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
4.4.2026SaturdaySociology10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
6.4.2026MondayKnowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
7.4.2026TuesdayWeb Application10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
8.4.2026WednesdayFrench, Retail, Taxation, Textile Design10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
9.4.2026ThursdaySanskrit, Multimedia, Data Science10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Answer sheets will be checked 10 days after the exam

According to the information provided by CBSE, the checking of answer sheets will begin 10 days after each subject's exam and will be completed within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam is held on February 20, 2026, the checking of answer sheets will start from March 3 and will continue until March 15.

CBSE has clarified that the dates announced are tentative. Changes are possible. The final dates will be released after the schools submit the final list of candidates.