Online applications for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 are now open. Learn the full application process, eligibility, and details. This scholarship is for meritorious single girl children studying in Class 11 and 12.

Single Girl Child Scholarship Class 10 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications for the Single Girl Child Scholarship for 2025. Eligible female students can apply through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. This scholarship is specifically for meritorious students who are the only child in their family. The aim of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance to meritorious female students for their further education. If you have passed Class 10 this year and are studying in Class 11 in a CBSE-affiliated school, you can apply for this scholarship. The last date to apply for this scholarship is October 23, 2025. Read on for the application method and necessary eligibility details.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship: Who can apply?

To apply for this scholarship, the female student must meet some essential conditions, including-

The student must have passed CBSE Class 10 with at least 70% marks.

The total annual family income should be up to ₹8 lakh.

The student must be continuing her studies in Class 11 and 12 in a CBSE-affiliated school.

The monthly school fee should not exceed ₹2,500.

The student must be an Indian citizen.

Additionally, students who received the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship in 2024 can also get it renewed for 2025. For renewal, it is necessary that the student has scored 70% or more marks in the previous year as well.

Scholarship Duration and Renewal Update

According to CBSE, this scholarship will be awarded for one year and can be renewed the following year if the student is promoted to the next class and scores 70% or more marks.

How to apply for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025?

First, go to the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the Scholarship tab.

Here, select the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 link.

Log in by entering your roll number and date of birth.

Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

After submitting the form, download the confirmation page and keep a printout.

For more information and to check the list of documents, visit the official CBSE website.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Direct Link to Apply