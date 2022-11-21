CAT 2022: Exam on November 27, know test format, marking scheme & other details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on November 27. Candidates will be allowed to solve each section of the exam paper in 40 minutes. Here's everything you need to know.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be administered on November 27 at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Bangalore. The CAT 2022 paper format would be the same as the test pattern from the previous year, according to IIM Bangalore. Similar to previous year, the CAT 2022 test will include 66 questions divided across three sections: Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Candidates will have 40 minutes to complete each portion of the test.

Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with options to choose from will make up part of the CAT exam questions, while other questions will not be of the MCQ variety. The test will be administered in the same three slots and last for the same 120 minutes (2 hours), with PwD candidates receiving an additional 13 minutes and 20 seconds for each Section. The amount of time left for the portion being answered would be shown on the screen's timer.

Also Read | UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details

The applicant must attentively study the questions that are shown on a computer terminal and select the appropriate response. For non-MCQ questions, the answers should be inserted using the mouse or the onscreen keyboard in the designated space.

A portion will be locked and automatically submitted when 40 minutes are up, and the applicant will go on to the next area. Candidates won't be permitted to leave the testing facility until the test is over.

Also Read | AEEE 2023: Registration to commence on November 18; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

The marking system for the CAT test has also been retained the same by IIM Bangalore from the previous year.

Candidates will receive three points (+3) for each accurate response.

For all MCQ categories, one mark (-1) will be subtracted for each incorrect response.

For a question that is not an MCQ, there is no deductible marking.

For questions that are not answered, there will be no credit given.

Also Read: NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones MDS exam to March; check details