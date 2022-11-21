Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CAT 2022: Exam on November 27, know test format, marking scheme & other details

    The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on November 27.  Candidates will be allowed to solve each section of the exam paper in 40 minutes. Here's everything you need to know.

    CAT 2022 Exam on November 27 know test format marking scheme other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 3:03 PM IST

    The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be administered on November 27 at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Bangalore. The CAT 2022 paper format would be the same as the test pattern from the previous year, according to IIM Bangalore. Similar to previous year, the CAT 2022 test will include 66 questions divided across three sections: Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Candidates will have 40 minutes to complete each portion of the test.

    Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with options to choose from will make up part of the CAT exam questions, while other questions will not be of the MCQ variety. The test will be administered in the same three slots and last for the same 120 minutes (2 hours), with PwD candidates receiving an additional 13 minutes and 20 seconds for each Section. The amount of time left for the portion being answered would be shown on the screen's timer.

    Also Read | UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details

    The applicant must attentively study the questions that are shown on a computer terminal and select the appropriate response. For non-MCQ questions, the answers should be inserted using the mouse or the onscreen keyboard in the designated space.

    A portion will be locked and automatically submitted when 40 minutes are up, and the applicant will go on to the next area. Candidates won't be permitted to leave the testing facility until the test is over.

    Also Read | AEEE 2023: Registration to commence on November 18; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

    The marking system for the CAT test has also been retained the same by IIM Bangalore from the previous year.

    • Candidates will receive three points (+3) for each accurate response.
    • For all MCQ categories, one mark (-1) will be subtracted for each incorrect response.
    • For a question that is not an MCQ, there is no deductible marking.
    • For questions that are not answered, there will be no credit given.

    Also Read: NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones MDS exam to March; check details

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 3:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SSC CGL 2022: Admit card released; know steps to download, exam pattern - adt

    SSC CGL 2022: Admit card released; know steps to download, exam pattern

    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details - adt

    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details

    JNUEE 2022: Registration deadline ends today for JNU PhD admissions; check details - adt

    JNUEE 2022: Registration deadline ends today for JNU PhD admissions; check details

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces Mop-Up round provisional result; check details - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces Mop-Up round provisional result; check details

    KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 web options entry commences; know steps - adt

    KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 web options entry commences; know steps

    Recent Stories

    Pornography Case: Cyber Police accuses Raj Kundra of filming pornographic content for OTT platforms RBa

    Pornography Case: Cyber Police accuses Raj Kundra of filming pornographic content for OTT platforms

    Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia AJR

    Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

    Apple Watch can help in detecting silent heart abnormalities Study gcw

    Apple Watch can help in detecting silent heart abnormalities: Study

    5 ways to get rid of headaches naturally sur

    5 ways to get rid of headaches naturally

    An enormous tragedy Supreme Court on Gujarats Morbi bridge collapse AJR

    'An enormous tragedy': Supreme Court on Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

    Recent Videos

    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon