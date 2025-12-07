English

Workplace Mistakes to Avoid: Fix These Habits for Faster Career Growth

career Dec 07 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
Habits that hinder career growth

Everyone wants to give their best at the office, but sometimes small habits can hinder career growth. These habits spoil the quality of work and also damage your image.

Arriving late and not finishing work on time

If you consistently arrive late, are late for meetings, or don't complete work by the deadline, this habit weakens your professionalism. It also breaks the team's trust.

The habit of procrastination

The habit of putting off today's work for tomorrow is the most dangerous. Working at the last minute reduces quality, increases stress, and lowers performance.

Complaining about everything

If you find fault in everything or are always negative, it spoils the office atmosphere. People start avoiding you, and your image also suffers.

Office gossip and badmouthing others

Gossip wastes time and ruins relationships. Discussing others' personal matters increases distrust. A good employee always focuses on their work, not on office gossip.

Refusing to learn new things

If you don't learn new skills or refuse to take advice, your growth stops. The world is changing. Continuous learning is essential, or you might become a burden to the company.

