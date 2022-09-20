BTEUP 2022: Results for Polytechnic declared; know how to check

Notably, the exam took place in June and July 2022. The student who took the exam can view the exam results by visiting the official website. 287935 candidates registered for the exam, with 275492 appearing for the exam.

The technical education department has announced the results of the June examinations for the even semester/annual examination/back paper/special back paper. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website urise.up.gov.in.

The overall pass rate for candidates was 66.05 per cent. By entering their enrollment numbers, students can access their results.

Priya Gupta scored 87.24 per cent on the June 2022 annual exam. Mohd. Kuresh came in second place with a percentage of 86.10 per cent. Similarly, Vaishnavi Jaiswal scored 91 per cent on the June 2022 semester exam.

Know how to check the BTEUP results 2022:

1) Go to the official website urise.up.gov.in

2) Click on the result link

3) Key in the enrolment number and login

4) The result will appear on your screen

5) Check and download the result

