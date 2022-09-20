Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Deadline for registration, choice filling ends on September 21; know key dates here

    Data reconciliation, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done on September 22, 2022. The allocation of seats will be announced on September 23, 2022. Six rounds of JoSAA will be held on October 16, 2022. 
     

    JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Deadline for registration, choice filling ends on September 21; know key dates, process here
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will close the registration and choice filling process for JoSAA 2022 Counselling on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for JoSAA counselling should visit the JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in. The link will be active until 5 pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

    On September 22, 2022, data reconciliation, verification, and validation of assigned seats will be done. The allocation of seats will be announced on September 23, 2022. Six rounds of JoSAA will be held on October 16, 2022.

    If any, registration for CSAB-Special Rounds to fill vacant seats begins on October 24, 2022. Registration for CSAB-Special Rounds to fill any open seats in the NIT+ system.

    Know how to apply for the JoSAA 2022 Counselling: 
    1) Navigate to the official site at josaa.nic.in
    2) Click on the registration and choice filling link on the homepage
    3) Key in the login details and submit
    4) Complete the form
    5) Make the payment 
    6) After that, click on submit
    7) Download the page and take a hard copy

    Know important dates of JoSAA 2022 Counselling:
    1) September 21, 2022: Registration deadline for JoSAA 2022 Counselling
    2) September 23, 2022: 1st Round declaration
    3) September 23 – October 16, 2022: JoSAA's six rounds will be conducted
    4) October 24, 2022: Vacancies displayed following JoSAA rounds
    5) October 24, 2022: Registration for filling any vacant seats through CSAB-Special Rounds begins
    6) October 29-November 6, 2022: There will be two rounds of CSAB special
    7) November 7, 2022: The anticipated start date for first-year classes

    The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released round 2 of the 2022 mock seat allocation today. Candidates can view their seat allotment status on the JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in.
     

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
