Explore the complete guide to VIT PhD admissions for 2026. Learn about the VITREE exam date, application process, syllabus, fee structure, and scholarship opportunities for aspiring research scholars.

VIT (Vellore Institute of Technology) is a renowned institution in the field of education and research. The VITREE (Vellore Institute of Technology Research Entrance Examination), held for admission to PhD and Direct PhD programmes, offers a promising pathway for aspiring scholars.

The VITREE examination for the January 2026 intake is scheduled to take place on December 7, 2025, across 25 cities in India. This two-hour, multiple-choice test is designed to assess candidates' intellectual capabilities. Each correct answer earns one mark, with no negative marking. However, candidates who score an overall zero will be deemed ineligible and will not be permitted to attend the interview stage.

Entrance Exam: A Look at the Syllabus

The VITREE examination features distinct syllabi for applicants to the PhD and Direct PhD programmes. For PhD candidates, the paper comprises 100 questions: 70 technical, 15 on English communication skills, and 15 on statistics and probability. For Direct PhD applicants, the paper also contains 100 questions, with 80 technical questions and 20 focused on English communication skills. Except for language-related subjects, all question papers are set exclusively in English.

Application Procedure

Applying for VITREE is a straightforward online process. To begin, register as a new user on the official website vit.ac.in. Once your registration is verified via SMS and email, log in to your account. Then, complete the application by providing your personal and academic details, paying the application fee, and uploading your photograph and signature. You must also upload all required supporting documents. Once submitted, the completed application form can be downloaded for your records.

Admission: A Multi-Step Journey

After submitting the VITREE application, candidates must confirm their eligibility for the relevant postgraduate course. A link will then be provided to select the examination venue and time slot. Students are responsible for generating and downloading their own admit cards. Those who appear for the entrance examination and meet the required criteria will be invited for an interview, which will be conducted in a hybrid (online/offline) format. Successful candidates will be notified of their selection. Following this, candidates must choose a research supervisor (guide) and complete the tuition fee payment. Orientation and classes will then commence, after which all submitted documents will undergo final verification.

The Institute's Various Campuses

The VIT-Vellore campus offers a single category of admission: Internal Full-Time (IFT). The VIT-Chennai campus provides both Internal Full-Time (IFT) and Internal Part-Time (IPT) options, with the latter available exclusively to VIT faculty members. The VIT-AP campus offers only the Internal Full-Time (IFT) category, while the VIT-Bhopal campus offers both Internal Full-Time (IFT) and External Part-Time (EPT) categories.

Scoring and Fees: Full Details

Student selection is based on a combination of undergraduate/postgraduate academic performance, VITREE scores, and, where applicable, GATE or NET scores. During the interview, candidates are assessed on the clarity of their research proposal, subject knowledge, communication skills, and any prior research experience. Students holding valid GATE or NET qualifications are eligible for scholarships in accordance with AICTE norms. The annual tuition fee for PhD students ranges from ₹40,000 to ₹75,000. In addition, candidates are required to make a one-time payment and pay a separate thesis submission fee.