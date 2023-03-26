Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ASRB NET 2023: Online registration window opens today at asrb.org.in; know steps to apply

    ASRB NET 2023: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will commence the ASRB NET 2023 online registration process on Sunday, March 26. The ASRB NET 2023 online registration deadline ends on April 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online by viewing the official website at asrb.org.in.

    ASRB NET 2023: Online registration window opens today March 26 at asrb.org.in; know steps to apply
    The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will commence the ASRB NET 2023 online registration process on Sunday, March 26. The ASRB NET 2023 online registration deadline ends on April 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online by viewing the official website at asrb.org.in.

    The ASRB NET application costs Rs 1000 for the Unreserved category and Rs 500 for SMS and STO. The application cost for the Economically Weaker Section and Other Backward Castes candidates is Rs 500 for each exam individually. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities categories and women must pay only Rs 250 for the NET test.

    The computer-based NET, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) tests are planned from April 26 to April 30. The paper will be worth 150 marks and comprise 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each topic is worth one mark, and each incorrect answer is worth 0.33 marks.

    ASRB NET 2023: know the steps to register 
    1) Go to the official site of ASRB NET, asrb.org.in
    2) Click on the ASRB NET 2023 registration link on the homepage
    3) On a new page, candidates can complete the registration process
    4) Complete the application form
    5) Submit the form
    6) Download and keep a hard copy

