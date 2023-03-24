IPU CET 2023 application form released at ipu.admissions.nic.in; know steps to register

IPU CET 2023 application: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU), Delhi, has released the application form for the IPU CET (Common Entrance Test) 2023. Candidates wishing to apply for university admission must first register on the IPU's official website, ipu.admissions.nic.in.

The institution holds IPU CET annually for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD degree programmes. However, admission to the university's technical courses is based on national-level entrance examinations such as the Joint Entrance Examination, Mains (JEE Mains) and JEE Advanced.

IPU CET registration 2023: know eligibility criteria

Candidates intending to enrol in undergraduate (UG) courses must be at least 17 years old. Meanwhile, the age limit for PG course applicants has been set at 21 years.

IPU CET registration 2023: know the steps to apply

1) Go to the official website of IPU at ipu.admissions.nic.in

2) Register yourself

3) Select the test category or course

4) Complete the application form and upload all required documents

5) Make your application fee payment

6) Submit all information and save

7) Print its hard copy for future use

