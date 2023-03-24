Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPU CET 2023 application form released at ipu.admissions.nic.in; know steps to register

    IPU CET 2023 application: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU), Delhi, has released the application form for the IPU CET (Common Entrance Test) 2023. Candidates wishing to apply for university admission must first register on the IPU's official website, ipu.admissions.nic.in.

    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 8:51 PM IST

    The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi released the IPU CET (IPU) (Common Entrance Test) application form 2023 on Friday, March 24, 2023. Candidates who desire to apply for admission to the university must first register on the IPU's official website, ipu.admissions.nic.in. According to the official notification, the deadline for applying for the exam is April 30, 2023.

    The institution holds IPU CET annually for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD degree programmes. However, admission to the university's technical courses is based on national-level entrance examinations such as the Joint Entrance Examination, Mains (JEE Mains) and JEE Advanced.

    IPU CET registration 2023: know eligibility criteria
    Candidates intending to enrol in undergraduate (UG) courses must be at least 17 years old. Meanwhile, the age limit for PG course applicants has been set at 21 years.

    IPU CET registration 2023: know the steps to apply
    1) Go to the official website of IPU at ipu.admissions.nic.in
    2) Register yourself
    3) Select the test category or course 
    4) Complete the application form and upload all required documents
    5) Make your application fee payment
    6) Submit all information and save 
    7) Print its hard copy for future use

