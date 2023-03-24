Karnataka NMMS 2023 result announced at dsert.kar.nic.in; know steps to check

Karnataka NMMS 2023 Result: The Karnataka National Means Cumulative Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Result 2023 was released today by the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT). Candidates who took the examination can view the NMMS result 2023 Karnataka PDF on the official website at dsert.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka NMMS Result 2023 for four districts has been released. The result has been released for all 34 districts of Karnataka state, namely Bagalkote, Belgaum, Bellary, Bangalore North, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Bida, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagalore, Chikkodi, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Madhugiri, Mandya, Mysuru, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shirsi, Shivamogga, Tumkuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Yadgiri, and Vijayapura.

Karnataka NMMS result 2023 has been released for all 34 districts. Candidates who took the exam can view the results via the official website. The candidate's registration number, name, GMAT, SAT, and total scores are all included in the NMMS result 2023 PDF.

Karnataka NMMS result 2023: know steps to check

1) Go to the official website at dsert.kar.nic.in

2) Go to the 'NTSE/NMMS Marks/Result' tab

3) 'The district-by-district marks list for the 2022-23 NMMS test, which was held on January 22, will be displayed

4) Select the district-specific link

5) A PDF will be displayed on the computer

6) Search for the registration number

7) Download the PDF and print the results

