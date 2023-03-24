Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CMAT Exam Date 2023 likley to be out soon on cmat.nta.nic.in; know latest update

    CMAT Exam Date 2023: The Common Management Admission Test Exam Date is expected to be announced shortly by the National Testing Agency. According to reports, it will most likely be held in April, but the NTA has yet to announce the exact date.
     

    The Common Management Admission Test Exam Date is expected to be announced shortly by the National Testing Agency. Candidates should know that the information bulletin does not mention the exam date and admit card. According to reports, it will most likely be held in April, but the NTA still needs to clarify the confirmed date.

    CMAT 2023 will be held for an overall 180 minutes. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will include Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship to assess applicants for admission to management courses.

    The admit card and exam dates will be announced shortly on the CMAT's official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates are encouraged to visit the website for the most recent update on the CMAT Exam 2023.

    The exam will be in English only and will be worth 400 marks. The candidate will receive four marks for each correct response, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates should know that marks will only be given for tried or answered answers.

    Candidates for CMAT must have a bachelor's degree in any subject, and those in their final year can also take the exam.

    Every year, the organisation administers the Common Management Admission Test. A National Level Entrance Examination for Admission to Management Programmes (s) assists AICTE-affiliated participating schools in selecting suitable applicants for admission.

