Career: If you've finished 10th or 12th grade and are unsure about your career path, there's no need to worry. No expensive degrees or long waits. Now you can get a job in top companies with a special 3-year diploma course. The Electronics and Communication Diploma offered at the Government Polytechnic in Ambala, Haryana, is becoming a great career option for young people. Graduates are getting placed directly in renowned companies like Nokia, Samsung, and Apple.

Why is this Electronics and Communication Diploma special?

This diploma course at the Government Polytechnic in Ambala, Haryana, was started in 1988, and since then, thousands of students have gotten jobs in multinational companies after completing it. Many students have also started their own electronics businesses under 'Make in India'. The principal, Dr. Rajiv Sapra, says that the number of students enrolling in this course is increasing every year, and almost all seats are filled in the initial days itself. The biggest reason for this is the growing demand in the electronics sector and the direct connection with the industry.

Who can pursue this Electronics and Communication Diploma?

Students must have passed 10th grade to be eligible for the Electronics and Communication Diploma course. Admission is merit-based, meaning it depends on the marks obtained in 10th grade. Students who want to pursue this course after 12th should either be from the non-medical stream or have completed ITI.

Duration and Training of the Electronics and Communication Diploma

This is a 3-year diploma course where students receive theoretical and practical training in electronic gadgets, chips, wiring, circuits, repairing, device development, etc. It also includes industrial training, which gives students real-world experience.

Why are direct job offers coming from big companies?

Nowadays, all companies are manufacturing their products in India itself, such as mobile chips, pen drives, circuits for home appliances, etc. Earlier, these things used to come from China, but under 'Make in India', they are now being made in India. This has increased the demand for skilled technicians, and this is the reason why students pursuing this diploma course are getting direct job offers.

What is the earning potential?

After completing this diploma, students are offered a starting package of ₹3 to ₹5 lakhs per year. Students who start their own startups can open electronic repairing, installation, or manufacturing units at low cost.

If you want to start your career directly after 10th or 12th, the Electronics and Communication Diploma can be a golden opportunity for you. It not only guarantees a job but also provides skills and the chance to become self-reliant.