    BREAKING: SVB loans and deposits sold to First Citizens Bank

    SVB, a key lender to the tech industry since the 1980s, became the biggest US bank to fail since 2008. Regulators seized the bank after a sudden run on deposits

    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    The US banking agency said on Monday that First Citizens Bank would buy 'all the deposits and loans' of Silicon Valley Bank after it went bankrupt at the beginning of March. 

    Developing story

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
