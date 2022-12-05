‘Quite significant’: Elon Musk claims he faces risk of being assassinated

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Saturday claimed that the risk of something bad happening to him or even literally being shot at is "quite significant".

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, stated that there is a "quite significant" chance that something horrible may happen to him, including getting shot at. In a two-hour-long audio chat on Twitter Spaces, Musk stated that he "definitely" wouldn't be doing any open-air car parades.

He said, "It's not that difficult to murder someone if you wanted to, so hopefully they don't, and destiny shines upon the situation with me and it doesn't happen." Further adding, he said, "Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant."

Also Read | 'Good conversation. Tim was clear...' Elon Musk meets Apple CEO, clears 'misunderstanding' about Twitter

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX also discussed the value of free expression and his future plans for Twitter throughout the conversation. He asserted that, "We only desire a future free from oppression at the end of the day. We may speak freely and without fear of retaliation when speech is not restricted."

His comments come a day after American journalist Matt Taibbi released the contentious "Twitter Files", which revealed internal communications among Twitter chiefs, based on which the accounts and tweets of some users were suspended and censored for commenting on the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story. Musk claimed that the files show Twitter "was acting like an arm" of the Democratic National Committee in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential elections.

Also Read | Apple threatens to remove Twitter from App Store; Elon Musk says 'will go to war'

Musk responded to the incident by saying, "We're just going to put all the facts out there and attempt to get a clean slate. We will be progressively better and it will drive other media firms to likewise be more truthful or else they'll lose their viewership."