Apple threatens to remove Twitter from App Store; Elon Musk says 'will go to war'

Billionaire Elon Musk has slammed Apple for its App Store policies and tax rules. Tesla's CEO accused the company of removing Twitter from the App Store without explaining why. He also claimed that Apple has stopped advertising on the social media platform.

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, lashed out at Apple on Monday over its strict control of what is permitted on the App Store, accusing the iPhone maker of threatening to remove his recent social media platform from the App Store.

In the latest, Elon Musk has claimed that Apple is threatening to remove Twitter from its app store, and the Cupertino giant won't explain why.

Musk also said that Apple has totally stopped advertising on Twitter; he went to tag Apple chief Tim Cook and said, "What's going on here, Tim Cook?". "Do they hate free speech in America?" Musk continued.

Apple's threat to remove Twitter from its platform is most likely due to moderation issues rather than the 30 per cent commission. Discord and Tumblr have previously had to comply with Apple's requirements for content safety on apps available in its store.

In a recent interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that "they say they are going to continue to moderate. I'm counting on them to keep doing so."

Meanwhile, Twitter has been a free-for-all since Musk's takeover, except for someone impersonating Elon Musk himself. Although the platform has reported lower spam and hate speech, the recent $8 for Blue tick got a lot of companies in trouble due to spammers impersonating high-value brands, celebrities, etc.

While Musk is concerned about 'Free Speech,' Apple appears to be concerned about the unfiltered trolling, porn, hate speech, and other things that are currently running wild on Twitter under the guise of 'Free Speech.'

Also Read: Twitter update: Gold, grey, blue tick likely to relaunch by December 2

Also Read: Twitter to grant 'amnesty' to suspended accounts, announces Elon Musk