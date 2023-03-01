Potential 10X Cryptocurrencies In The Next Bull Run

With the opportunities the bear market presents, you can position yourself nicely for all the money inflow and growth to come. Here are five cryptocurrencies with the potential to blow up in the next bull run.

The last bull run in 2021 saw the massive movement of certain cryptocurrencies, and if you’re still in the market despite the crypto winter that swept in 2022, you should be positioning yourself for some massive price uptrends to come in the near future. One popular belief in the crypto landscape is that the millionaires of the next bull run are determined by the decisions they make in the bear market. With the opportunities the bear market presents, you can position yourself nicely for all the money inflow and growth to come. Here are five cryptocurrencies with the potential to blow up in the next bull run.

Polygon: Shaping Your Portfolio With Profits

Polygon(MATIC) is an Ethereum sidechain and is looking to help bring the crypto landscape to the rest of the world. The network was primarily created to connect, grow and improve Ethereum and other EVM-compatible networks. Polygon has grown over the years and is known for its impressive scalability. It can power high-volume DeFi activity at a low cost and NFT trading at zero cost. It has been the preferred network by web2 corporations looking to test the waters in the blockchain industry. It has secured partnerships with Meta, Reddit, Starbucks, and several other firms in the past few months and looks promising toward the next bull run. You can’t be wrong owning some MATIC tokens right now.

Solana: SOLving Many Crypto Issues

Solana(SOL) had an impressive run in the last bull run of 2021 and still remains one of the most promising crypto assets. The blockchain network emerged as one of the most promising breakthroughs in the blockchain landscape. It earned the name “Ethereum killer” due to its impressive scalability features. Solana quickly rose up the market, moving its token from around $4 to an all-time high of $259. The crypto asset enjoyed support from FTX and other affiliated institutions. However, that backfired at the end of last year with the crash of FTX after the news emerged.

Cardano: A Promising Pick

Cardano(ADA) is a third-generation blockchain that has constantly improved itself over the years, and the recent developments on the network point to some decent price uptrend on the token in the next bull run. The crypto asset first gained public attention due to its use of a peer-reviewed research strategy. It became a much more promising blockchain solution after it updated its smart contract functionality. It has stayed at the top of the market since then and has even more recent developments which could help the network become more valuable.

Aptos: Promising Trajectory

Aptos(APT) is a new layer-1 blockchain created by developers from the abandoned Meta(formerly Facebook) blockchain project, and most of the frameworks are quite similar. Aptos seeks a new way to solve existing issues in the landscape and introduce new frameworks for building in the industry. Aptos uses a new programming language, Move, which introduces new dynamics to problem-solving and emerging products in the landscape. Although the launch did not get the desired excitement due to bearish market conditions last year, it’s having a great trajectory this year and is a promising crypto asset to own.

Dogetti: One Of The Most Promising New Meme Coins

Dogetti (DETI) is a new meme coin project looking to launch on the Ethereum blockchain, where it would have the best resources to grow value. The dog meme coin is inspired by mafia-themed stories and is looking to replicate the success of meme coins like Dogecoin(DOGE) and Shiba Inu(SHIB). Dogetti aims to create a family that works together to achieve the same goals, including creating value and helping each other find wealth-creation opportunities. Dogetti, as a meme coin, needs no introduction, and the presale is launching soon. You shouldn’t miss out on this for any reason.

