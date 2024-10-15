Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices today, October 15, 2024: Check out NEW fuel rates in your city

    Crude oil prices play a major role in determining the cost of petrol and diesel, as these fuels are derived from crude. Given that India is one of the largest importers of crude oil, the fuel prices here are closely tied to the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar.

    Petrol diesel prices today, October 15, 2024: Check out NEW fuel rates in your city AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 8:27 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 8:27 AM IST

    Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have released updated petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities, maintaining consistency despite global market fluctuations. These prices, adjusted daily at 6 am, are based on changes in crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates, ensuring that consumers are informed about fuel costs in real time.

    As of October 15, 2024 here are the revised fuel rates:

    Delhi: Petrol - Rs 94.72/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.62/litre
    Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 103.44/litre, Diesel - Rs 89.97/litre
    Bengaluru: Petrol - Rs 102.86/litre, Diesel - Rs 88.94/litre
    Chennai: Petrol - Rs 100.85/litre, Diesel - Rs 92.44/litre
    Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 103.94/litre, Diesel - Rs 90.76/litre
    Hyderabad: Petrol - Rs 107.41/litre, Diesel - Rs 95.65/litre
    Gurugram: Petrol - Rs 95.11/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.97/litre
    Noida: Petrol - Rs 94.81/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.93/litre

    Crude oil prices play a major role in determining the cost of petrol and diesel, as these fuels are derived from crude. Given that India is one of the largest importers of crude oil, the fuel prices here are closely tied to the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar.

    Additionally, taxes imposed by both the central and state governments heavily impact the final fuel price, and these taxes vary from state to state.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon fined Rs 18,000 for not refunding Rs 40,000 to woman whose phone was 'hacked': Here's what the court said gcw

    Amazon fined Rs 18,000 for not refunding Rs 40,000 to woman whose phone was 'hacked': What did court say?

    Petrol diesel prices today, October 14, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today, October 14, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 14, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 14, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

    From Rs 8,000 to Billions: Know Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath's success story RBA

    From Rs 8,000 to Billions: Know Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath's success story

    Reliance launches updated JioFinance app for Android and iOS; Check what's new? gcw

    Reliance launches updated JioFinance app for Android and iOS; Check what's new?

    Recent Stories

    World Students' Day 2024: Date, significance, and theme for the year NTI

    World Students' Day 2024: Date, significance, and theme for the year

    Numerology Predictions for October 15, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for October 15, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 15, 2024 Be cautious Taurus, good day for Libra and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 15, 2024 - Be cautious Taurus, good day for Libra and more

    Why APJ Abdul Kalam was called the 'Missile Man of India' NTI

    Why APJ Abdul Kalam was called the 'Missile Man of India'

    APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Explore 7 lesser known facts about him NTI

    APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: 7 lesser known facts about him

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon