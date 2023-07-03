Petrol, diesel prices on July 3, 2023: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Petrol, diesel rates on July 3: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Monday, 3 July across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Individual cities, however, see daily pricing changes. State-by-state variations in the cost of fuel and diesel can be attributed to factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal levies, etc.

Currently in Delhi, the price of petrol stands at Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Bengaluru:

Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram:

Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol rate:Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

Mumbai:

Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

New Delhi:

Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

Noida:

Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the public sector, such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), regularly adjust their petrol and diesel prices in accordance with foreign exchange rates and benchmark pricing. Every day at six in the morning, any adjustments to the price of fuel and diesel go into effect. According to recent comments made by Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, "Oil companies will be in a position to look at the issue of reducing petrol and diesel prices if the international crude cost remains stable and these firms have a good next quarter."

