Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; check April 2 rates in your city

After a day's interval, oil marketing companies once again hiked the prices of petrol and diesel on Saturday (April 2). With this, the price of petrol and diesel in the national capital New Delhi has increased by more than Rs 7 per litre this year. This hike comes even as there has been a drop in the price of crude oil in the international market.

The US oil prices have come down below $100 per barrel. At the same time, the price of Brent crude oil remains at $104 per barrel. Let us also tell you how much petrol and diesel prices have gone up in all the four metros of the country.

According to the information received from IOCL, there has been a significant increase in the price of petrol in all four metros of the country.

In New Delhi, the price of petrol has increased by 80 paise per litre. Following this, the price of petrol has gone up to Rs 102.61 per rupee. On the other hand, Mumbai has seen an increase of 85 paise, Chennai 76 paise and Kolkata 84 paise per litre. In all three metros, the price of petrol has gone up to Rs 117.57, Rs 108.21 and Rs 112.19 per litre respectively.

Metro Increase (cost per litre of petrol) Cost (per litre of petrol) Delhi 80 102.61 Mumbai 85 117.57 Chennai 76 108.21 Kolkata 84 112.19

According to the information received from IOCL, the price of diesel has also increased in all four metros of the country. In the four metros of the country, Delhi has seen an increase of 80 paise, Mumbai 85 paise, Chennai 76 paise and Kolkata 80 paise per litre. The prices of diesel have gone up to Rs 93.87, Rs 101.79, Rs 98.28 and Rs 97.02 per litre respectively in the four metros.

Metro Increase (cost per litre of diesel) Cost (per litre of diesel) Delhi 80 93.87 Mumbai 85 101.79 Chennai 76 98.28 Kolkata 80 97.02

If we talk about other cities, then the cost of one litre of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 108.14 and the cost of one litre of diesel is Rs 92.05. In Bhopal, a litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 115.09 and a litre of diesel at Rs 98.28.

Increase of over Rs 7 in 12 days

There has been an overall increase of about Rs 7.20 per litre. In view of the sharp rise in the prices of crude oil in the international markets, the prices are bound to increase further. This will have a cascading effect on the prices of other commodities and will result in inflationary pressures and damage to growth. This will have a cascading effect on the prices of other commodities.

CNG and PNG cost also increased

CNG price in the national capital has been hiked by 80 paise per kg on Friday while piped cooking gas rates were hiked by Rs 5 per cubic metre, as the government raised prices of input natural gas to record levels. According to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Limited, the price of CNG in the National Capital Region of New Delhi has been increased from Rs 60.01 to Rs 60.81 per kg. This is the sixth increase in CNG prices in the last month.

Overall, the rates have increased by about Rs 4 per kg. The company said that the price of domestic PNG has been increased by Rs 5 per standard cubic meter (SCM) with effect from April 1, 2022, partly to cover the increase in input gas cost. The applicable price in Delhi will be Rs 41.61.