    Petrol, Diesel prices: Fuel rates remain unchanged; Karnataka sells cheapest fuel, check rates in other cities

    Currently, in Delhi the cost of one litre of petrol is Rs 103.97 per litre and of diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre. However, in the country's financial capital, Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have surged to Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively. 

    New Delhi, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 9:14 AM IST
    After the Centre lowered excise duty on fuel to bring down retail rates from record highs, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday across metros in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. for the third consecutive day.

    In Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, fuel prices have been reduced in a big way with a litre of petrol now cheaper by Rs 13.35 in Karnataka. On Sunday, petrol is available at Rs 100.58 per litre and diesel at Rs 85.01.

    Mizoram and Puducherry too have seen a major reduction in fuel rates with petrol now being lowered by Rs 12.62 and Rs 12.85, respectively. Similarly, diesel price too has seen a major reduction in these three states -- Karnataka, Mizoram and Puducherry with rates now being lowered by Rs 19.49, Rs 18.34 and Rs 19.08 respectively.

    Currently, in Delhi the cost of one litre of petrol is Rs 103.97 per litre and of diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre. However, in the country's financial capital, Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have surged to Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively

    Meanwhile, petrol price currently stands at Rs 104.67 per litre and diesel costs Rs 89.79 per litre in Kolkata. In Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at Rs 108.20 and diesel costs Rs 94.62 for one litre of diesel. In Chennai, a litre of petrol retailed at the same price of Rs 101.40. Diesel rate also remained static at Rs 91.43 per litre.

    Fuel rates differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation. Following the reduction in the highest-ever reduction in excise duty, 23 states/UTs also undertook a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers as per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. However, there are 13 States/UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in Petrol and Diesel.

