Petrol, diesel price today, June 16, 2023: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

There has been a dip in the crude oil prices in the international market, due to which the price of crude oil is trading around $70 per barrel. WTI crude oil fell 0.21 percent and is trading at $ 70.47 per barrel. At the same time, Brent crude oil decreased by 0.07 percent to $75.48 per barrel.

Oil companies have updated new fuel rates in the country. At some places there has been a decrease in the price of petrol and at some places there has been a rise in the diesel price. However, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable in metros including Delhi.

Fuel Rates in Metro Cities

Petrol price in New Delhi is Rs 96.72 and diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre.

Petrol in Chennai costs Rs 102.63 and diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre.

Petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 106.31 and diesel is Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 106.03 and diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre.

In which cities petrol became cheaper and costlier

Petrol has increased by 1 paise in Noida and Greater Noida and its price is Rs 96.77 per litre. The price of has increased by 1 paise to Rs 89.94 per litre. In Ghaziabad, diesel has increased by 13 paise to Rs 89.75 per litre and petrol has increased by 14 paise to Rs 96.58 per litre.

In Prayagraj, the price of petrol has decreased by 47 paise to Rs 97.17 per litre and diesel has decreased by 46 paise to Rs 90.36 per litre.

In Gurugram, diesel is being sold 3 paise cheaper at Rs 89.80 per litre and petrol at Rs 96.93 per litre. On the other hand, in Rajasthan's Jaipur, petrol is being sold 17 paise cheaper at Rs 108.08 per litre and diesel is being sold 15 paise cheaper at Rs 93.36 per litre.

In Bihar's Patna, the price of petrol has increased by 38 paise to Rs 108.12 per litre and diesel has increased by 35 paise to Rs 94.86 per litre.