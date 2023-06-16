Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel price today, June 16, 2023: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Fuel prices in India: At some places there has been a decrease in the price of petrol and at some places there has been a rise in the diesel price. However, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable in metros including Delhi. 

    Petrol diesel price today, June 16, 2023: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    There has been a dip in the crude oil prices in the international market, due to which the price of crude oil is trading around $70 per barrel. WTI crude oil fell 0.21 percent and is trading at $ 70.47 per barrel. At the same time, Brent crude oil decreased by 0.07 percent to $75.48 per barrel.

    Oil companies have updated new fuel rates in the country. At some places there has been a decrease in the price of petrol and at some places there has been a rise in the diesel price. However, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable in metros including Delhi.

    Fuel Rates in Metro Cities

    • Petrol price in New Delhi is Rs 96.72 and diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre.
    • Petrol in Chennai costs Rs 102.63 and diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre.
    • Petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 106.31 and diesel is Rs 94.27 per litre.
    • Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 106.03 and diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre.

    In which cities petrol became cheaper and costlier 

    Petrol has increased by 1 paise in Noida and Greater Noida and its price is Rs 96.77 per litre. The price of has increased by 1 paise to Rs 89.94 per litre. In Ghaziabad, diesel has increased by 13 paise to Rs 89.75 per litre and petrol has increased by 14 paise to Rs 96.58 per litre.

    In Prayagraj, the price of petrol has decreased by 47 paise to Rs 97.17 per litre and diesel has decreased by 46 paise to Rs 90.36 per litre. 

    In Gurugram, diesel is being sold 3 paise cheaper at Rs 89.80 per litre and petrol at Rs 96.93 per litre. On the other hand, in Rajasthan's Jaipur, petrol is being sold 17 paise cheaper at Rs 108.08 per litre and diesel is being sold 15 paise cheaper at Rs 93.36 per litre.

    In Bihar's Patna, the price of petrol has increased by 38 paise to Rs 108.12 per litre and diesel has increased by 35 paise to Rs 94.86 per litre.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 8:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon Prime Lite vs Amazon Prime Comparing price benefits other details gcw

    Amazon Prime Lite vs Amazon Prime: Comparing price, benefits & other details

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 15 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 15 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 14 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 14 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 13 June: Fuel rates revised in some cities; check cost per litre

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 13 June: Fuel rates revised in some cities; check cost per litre

    JPMorgan Chase settles with Jeffrey Epstein's victims

    JPMorgan Chase settles with Jeffrey Epstein's victims

    Recent Stories

    Adipurush Review from USA: Prabhas' fans are going gaga over his latest movie, calling it 'Goosebumps stuff' RBA

    Adipurush Review from USA: Prabhas' fans are going gaga over his latest movie, calling it 'Goosebumps stuff'

    Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, damages power lines in Kutch, uproots trees AJR

    Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, damages power lines in Kutch, uproots trees

    Adipurush Review: Read THIS before watching Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, on the big screen RBA

    Adipurush Review: Read THIS before watching Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, on the big screen

    Hydration to Weight loss: 5 great benefits of sipping honey, lemon juice and hot water brew daily vma

    Hydration to Weight loss: 5 great benefits of sipping honey, lemon juice and hot water brew daily

    Lychee seeds health benefits: Know their nutrition, risks and more ADC

    Lychee seeds health benefits: Know their nutrition, risks and more

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon