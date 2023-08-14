Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 14: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bangalore and other cities

    Petrol, Diesel Rates on 14 August 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 8:44 AM IST

    Petrol prices on Monday, August 14, remained constant in major cities in India including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. The prices of petrol and diesel are disclosed at 6 am every day, irrespective of whether they have changed or remained the same. In India, the price of petrol and diesel is determined by a number of elements, including freight costs, value-added tax (VAT), and municipal taxes. Because of this, the rates vary from state to state.

    In Delhi, the petrol price stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol was selling at Rs 106.31 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Noida, people were buying petrol at Rs 106.14 per litre, while diesel at Rs 92.69 a litre. In Gurugram, petrol prices were at Rs 97.18 per litre and diesel was at Rs 90.05 a litre.

    Delhi:
    Petrol: Rs 96.72
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Kolkata: 
    Petrol: Rs 106.03
    Diesel: Rs 92.76 

    Mumbai:
    Petrol: Rs 106.31
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    Chennai:
    Petrol: Rs 102.63
    Diesel: Rs 94.24

    In Bhopal, petrol touched as high as Rs 108.65 per litre and diesel was at Rs 93.90 per litre. In Pune, petrol was selling at Rs 105.84 per litre and diesel was at Rs 92.36. In Patna, petrol was at Rs 107.24 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.04 a litre.

    Brent crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $86.52 a barrel by 0033 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.95 a barrel, down 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent, according to reports.

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
