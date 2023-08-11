Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 11: Check latest rates in Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol, Diesel Rates on 11 August 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 11: Check latest rates in Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    Petrol, Diesel Rates on 11 August 2023: Oil prices have maintained stability across the nation for over a year. However, owing to state-level taxes, the costs of petrol and diesel exhibit variations across different cities. On this Friday, August 11, 2023, fluctuations in the prices of petrol and diesel are evident in some cities of the country. Conversely, in the global oil market, there is a current indication of a dip in crude oil supply. This scarcity is reflected in today's trends.

    Let us take a look at the petrol and diesel rates in cities across India

    Here's a look at fuel prices in other cities:

    Bengaluru
    Petrol rate: Rs 101.94
    Diesel rate: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.20
    Diesel rate: Rs 84.26

    Chennai
    Petrol rate: Rs 102.73
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.33

    Gurugram
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.93
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.69

    Kolkata
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.03
    Diesel rate: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.57
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.31
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.72
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.62

    Noida
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.58
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.76

    The Indian oil companies reevaluate and update the prices of petrol and diesel daily at 6 am, aligning them with the prevailing crude oil prices. Remarkably, the prices in the four major cities remain unchanged even today. Petrol and diesel rates undergo revisions daily. However, after accounting for factors such as excise duty, dealer commission, VAT, and other levies, the consumer prices of petrol and diesel nearly double from their base rates. This marked increase in price accounts for the high cost of these fuels.

    The pricing of petrol and diesel is intricately tied to the global crude oil price. The global crude oil market is known for its volatility, and today, there is a slight decline in prices. The Brent crude is currently priced at $82.90 per barrel, and the WTI crude stands at $83.05 per barrel, reflecting a decrease of 0.56.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 8:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Jyothi, who is taking on fast food culture with her jowar rotis vkp

    Meet Jyothi, who is taking on fast food culture with her jowar rotis

    Maharaja gets a makeover Air India unveils new logo gcw

    Maharaja gets a makeover! Air India unveils new logo

    Achiever: The inspiring story of Srivatsa, who gave up his Bengaluru job to take up sericulture vkp

    Achiever: The inspiring story of Srivatsa, who gave up his Bengaluru job to take up sericulture

    RBI MPC Meeting: Governor Shaktikanta Das clarifies on short-term aspect of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal AJR

    RBI MPC Meeting: Governor Shaktikanta Das clarifies on short-term aspect of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal

    RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%; focus remains on withdrawal of accommodation AJR

    RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%; focus remains on withdrawal of accommodation; check details

    Recent Stories

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW from USA and Canada: Here's what Chiranjeevi's NRI fans has to say about his latest film RBA

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW from USA and Canada: Here's what Chiranjeevi's NRI fans has to say about his latest film

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this RBA

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this

    Murder 2 to Race 2: 6 top movies of Jacqueline Fernandez ATG

    Murder 2 to Race 2: 6 top movies of Jacqueline Fernandez

    Escalate your style: 6 ways tote bags improve fashion statement LMA

    Escalate your style: 6 ways tote bags improve fashion statement

    Chris Hemsworth's Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about him MSW

    Chris Hemsworth's Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about him

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon