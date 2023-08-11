Petrol, Diesel price today, August 11: Check latest rates in Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol, Diesel Rates on 11 August 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.

Petrol, Diesel Rates on 11 August 2023: Oil prices have maintained stability across the nation for over a year. However, owing to state-level taxes, the costs of petrol and diesel exhibit variations across different cities. On this Friday, August 11, 2023, fluctuations in the prices of petrol and diesel are evident in some cities of the country. Conversely, in the global oil market, there is a current indication of a dip in crude oil supply. This scarcity is reflected in today's trends.

Let us take a look at the petrol and diesel rates in cities across India

Bengaluru

Petrol rate: Rs 101.94

Diesel rate: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol rate: Rs 96.20

Diesel rate: Rs 84.26

Chennai

Petrol rate: Rs 102.73

Diesel rate: Rs 94.33

Gurugram

Petrol rate: Rs 96.93

Diesel rate: Rs 89.69

Kolkata

Petrol rate: Rs 106.03

Diesel rate: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol rate: Rs 96.57

Diesel rate: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol rate: Rs 106.31

Diesel rate: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol rate: Rs 96.72

Diesel rate: Rs 89.62

Noida

Petrol rate: Rs 96.58

Diesel rate: Rs 89.76

The Indian oil companies reevaluate and update the prices of petrol and diesel daily at 6 am, aligning them with the prevailing crude oil prices. Remarkably, the prices in the four major cities remain unchanged even today. Petrol and diesel rates undergo revisions daily. However, after accounting for factors such as excise duty, dealer commission, VAT, and other levies, the consumer prices of petrol and diesel nearly double from their base rates. This marked increase in price accounts for the high cost of these fuels.

The pricing of petrol and diesel is intricately tied to the global crude oil price. The global crude oil market is known for its volatility, and today, there is a slight decline in prices. The Brent crude is currently priced at $82.90 per barrel, and the WTI crude stands at $83.05 per barrel, reflecting a decrease of 0.56.