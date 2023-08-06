Petrol and diesel prices today, August 6: Check the fuel rates in in Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Amidst stable international crude oil prices, updates on petrol and diesel rates in India are a focal point. The daily price revisions at 6 am are influenced by factors like excise duty, dealer commission, and VAT. While Bihar, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan witness incremental fuel price increases, Madhya Pradesh experiences minor reductions.

Petrol and diesel prices witnessed slight changes on Sunday, August 6, in some states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka. In Bihar, petrol's cost has risen by 49 paise, while diesel has gone up by 46 paise. Maharashtra has seen a petrol price hike of 32 paise and diesel by 30 paise. Rajasthan experienced an increase of 31 paise in petrol price and 28 paise in diesel price. However, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a reduction of 27 paise in petrol and 24 paise in diesel prices.

The international market's crude oil prices remain stable today, with WTI crude holding at $82.82 per barrel and Brent crude trading at $86.24 per barrel. In India, oil marketing companies have updated the current rates for petrol and diesel. Price revisions occur daily at 6 am, unlike the previous practice of revising prices every 15 days before June 2017.

Daily changes at 6 am reflect shifts in petrol and diesel prices due to factors like excise duty, dealer commission, VAT, and more. These additional components contribute to nearly doubling the original prices. This escalation in costs contributes to the high prices of petrol and diesel.

Cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra see petrol prices surpassing Rs 100 per litre. Notably, Mumbai, Sriganganagar, and Bhopal are among the places where petrol is sold beyond Rs 100 per litre. Among various cities, Port Blair offers the most affordable petrol at Rs 84.10 per litre and diesel at Rs 79.74 per litre, according to IOCL. Since May 2022, national-level petrol and diesel prices have remained constant.

Mumbai

Petrol Price Rs 106.31 Diesel Price Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol Price Rs 102.63 Diesel Price 94.24

Kolkata

Petrol Price 106.03 Diesel Price Rs 92.76

Delhi

Petrol Price Rs 96.72 Diesel Price Rs 89.62

Noida

Petrol Price Rs 96.59 Diesel Price Rs 89.76

Ghaziabad

Petrol Price Rs 96.44 Diesel Price Rs 89.62

Hyderabad

Petrol Price Rs 106.66 Diesel Price Rs 97.82

Consumers can access daily petrol and diesel rates through SMS. Indian Oil customers can text RSP and their city code to 9224992249 for information, while BPCL consumers can do the same by sending an SMS to 9223112222 with RSP and their city code. HPCL users can learn the price by texting HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.