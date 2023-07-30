Petrol and diesel price today, July 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Stay informed about daily changes in petrol and diesel prices as Oil Marketing Companies adjust rates in sync with international benchmarks and forex rates. Petrol and diesel costs fluctuate every day at 6 am.

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. Value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, local taxes, etc. cause them to differ from state to state. On 30 July, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while the price of diesel is Rs 89.62/litre. On 30 July, the price of petrol in Mumbai remained over the Rs 100 level at Rs 106.31 a litre, while the price of diesel was Rs 94.27 per litre.

Chennai

Petrol: 102.73

Diesel: 94.33

Kolkata

Petrol: 106.03

Diesel:92.76

Noida

Petrol: 96.58

Diesel: 89.75

Lucknow

​​​​​​​Petrol: 96.57

Diesel: 89.76

Bengaluru

Petrol: 101.94

Diesel: 87.89

Hyderabad

Petrol: 109.66

Diesel: 97.82

Jaipur

Petrol: 108.78

Diesel: 93.99

Trivandrum

Petrol: 109.73

Diesel: 98.53

Bhubaneswar

Petrol: 103.11

Diesel:94.68

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.