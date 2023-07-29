Petrol and diesel price today, July 29: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Stay informed about daily changes in petrol and diesel prices as Oil Marketing Companies adjust rates in sync with international benchmarks and forex rates. Petrol and diesel costs fluctuate every day at 6 am.

Petrol and diesel prices witnessed marginal variations on Saturday (July 29) across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Although the overall rates for petrol and diesel have remained steady in recent times, daily fluctuations are evident in different cities. The state-specific changes in fuel prices are influenced by factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes, resulting in varying rates across regions.

The last significant nationwide modification in fuel rates occurred on May 21 of the previous year when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Subsequently, some states also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while others imposed cess on petrol and diesel, following the central government's excise duty cut in May 2022. This blend of measures by both central and state governments contributes to the diverse petrol and diesel prices observed throughout the country.

Amritsar:

Petrol price: Rs 98.47

Diesel price: Rs 88.83

Agra:

Petrol price: Rs 96.38

Diesel price: Rs 89.55

Ajmer:

Petrol price: Rs 108.20

Diesel price: Rs 93.47

Noida:

Petrol price: Rs 96.58

Diesel price: Rs 89.75

Gurugram

Petrol price: Rs 96.85

Diesel price: Rs 89.73

Lucknow:

Petrol price: Rs 96.57

Diesel price: Rs 89.76

Patna:

Petrol price: Rs 107.24

Diesel price: Rs 94.04