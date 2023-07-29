Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 29: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Stay informed about daily changes in petrol and diesel prices as Oil Marketing Companies adjust rates in sync with international benchmarks and forex rates. Petrol and diesel costs fluctuate every day at 6 am.

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 29: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 9:16 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices witnessed marginal variations on Saturday (July 29) across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Although the overall rates for petrol and diesel have remained steady in recent times, daily fluctuations are evident in different cities. The state-specific changes in fuel prices are influenced by factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes, resulting in varying rates across regions.

    The last significant nationwide modification in fuel rates occurred on May 21 of the previous year when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Subsequently, some states also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while others imposed cess on petrol and diesel, following the central government's excise duty cut in May 2022. This blend of measures by both central and state governments contributes to the diverse petrol and diesel prices observed throughout the country.

    Amritsar:
    Petrol price: Rs 98.47
    Diesel price: Rs 88.83

    Agra
    Petrol price: Rs 96.38
    Diesel price: Rs 89.55 

    Ajmer
    Petrol price: Rs 108.20
    Diesel price: Rs 93.47

    Noida
    Petrol price: Rs 96.58
    Diesel price: Rs 89.75

    Gurugram
    Petrol price: Rs 96.85
    Diesel price: Rs 89.73

    Lucknow:
    Petrol price: Rs 96.57
    Diesel price: Rs 89.76

    Patna:
    Petrol price: Rs 107.24
    Diesel price: Rs 94.04

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 9:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 date revealed starts on August 5 massive discounts on phones electronics gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 date revealed, starts on August 5

    Please help me Shattered Byjus employee marked for layoff breaks down in emotional video WATCH gcw

    'Please help me': Shattered Byju's employee, marked for layoff, breaks down in emotional video (WATCH)

    Amazon India set to open first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

    Amazon India opens first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

    SemiconIndia 2023: From Micron to Foxconn, semiconductor giants call India a powerhouse

    SemiconIndia 2023: From Micron to Foxconn, semiconductor giants say it is 'India's time to shine'

    After Netflix Disney Hotstar plans to limit password sharing in India Report gcw

    After Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar plans to limit password sharing in India: Report

    Recent Stories

    Cheddar to Mozzarella: 7 types of World famous Cheese ATG EAI

    Cheddar to Mozzarella: 7 types of World famous Cheese

    Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day: Know all about this unusual celebration! LMA

    Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day: Know all about this unusual celebration!

    International Tiger Day 2023: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    International Tiger Day 2023: Date, history, significance

    Sanjay Dutt turns 63: Glance at the noted star's net worth, luxurious cars and lavish houses vma

    Sanjay Dutt turns 63: Glance at the noted star's net worth, luxurious cars and lavish houses

    Sundarbans to Jim Corbett: Top 7 Tiger Reserves in India MSW

    Sundarbans to Jim Corbett: Top 7 Tiger Reserves in India

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon