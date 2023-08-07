Petrol and diesel price today, August 7: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities
Stay informed about the day-to-day shifts in petrol and diesel prices, as Oil Marketing Companies synchronize these prices with global benchmarks and foreign exchange rates. Both petrol and diesel prices undergo revisions daily at 6 am, reflecting these fluctuations.
The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady on Monday (August 7) across major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The daily adjustment of petrol and diesel prices, whether they fluctuate or remain constant, is made public at 6 am each day. However, these prices differ from state to state due to factors like value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and municipal levies.
As of now, in New Delhi, the cost for a single liter of petrol stands at Rs 96.72, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per liter. Mumbai displays prices of Rs 106.31 per liter for petrol and Rs 94.27 per liter for diesel. Meanwhile, Kolkata observes rates of Rs 106.03 per liter for petrol and Rs 92.76 per liter for diesel. In Chennai, petrol is valued at Rs 102.63 per liter, and diesel is priced at Rs 94.24 per liter.
Prominent public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) consistently adjust their petrol and diesel prices in accordance with international exchange rates and benchmark pricing.
Bengaluru:
Petrol rate: Rs 101.94
Diesel rate: Rs 87.89
Chandigarh:
Petrol rate: Rs 98.65
Diesel rate: Rs 88.95
Chennai:
Petrol rate: Rs 102.63
Diesel rate: Rs 94.24
Gurugram:
Petrol rate: Rs 97.04
Diesel rate: Rs 89.91
Kolkata:
Petrol rate: Rs 106.03
Diesel rate: Rs 92.76
Lucknow:
Petrol rate: Rs 96.57
Diesel rate: Rs 89.76
Mumbai:
Petrol rate: Rs 106.31
Diesel rate: Rs 94.27
New Delhi:
Petrol rate: Rs 96.72
Diesel rate: Rs 89.62
Noida:
Petrol rate: Rs 96.65
Diesel rate: Rs 89.82
