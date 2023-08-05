Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities

    Keep yourself updated on the daily fluctuations in petrol and diesel prices, as Oil Marketing Companies align the rates with international benchmarks and forex rates. The prices of petrol and diesel experience changes every day at 6 am.

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    The prices of petrol and diesel on Saturday (August 5) remained unchanged in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The daily pricing of petrol and diesel, whether it fluctuates or remains constant, is disclosed at 6 am each day. However, due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, municipal levies, etc., these prices vary from one state to another.

    Currently, in New Delhi, the cost of one litre of petrol stands at Rs 96.72, while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre, and diesel is available at Rs 94.27 per litre. Kolkata witnesses rates of Rs 106.03 per litre for petrol and Rs 92.76 per litre for diesel. In Chennai, the petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre and Rs 94.24 for diesel.

    Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) regularly align their petrol and diesel prices in line with international exchange rates and benchmark pricing.

    Mumbai
    Petrol Price Rs 106.31 Diesel Price Rs 94.27

    Chennai
    Petrol Price Rs 102.63 Diesel Price 94.24

    Kolkata 
    Petrol Price 106.03 Diesel Price Rs 92.76 

    Delhi
    Petrol Price Rs 96.72 Diesel Price Rs 89.62 

    Noida 
    Petrol Price Rs 96.79 Diesel Price Rs 89.96 

    Ghaziabad 
    Petrol Price Rs 96.58 Diesel Price Rs 89.75 

    Gurugram 
    Petrol Price Rs 97.18 Diesel Price Rs 90.05

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol and diesel price today August 4 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 4: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    India imposes curbs on import of laptops tablets and computers gcw

    India imposes curbs on import of laptops, tablets and computers

    Morgan Stanley upgrades India rating to overweight downgrades China to equal weight gcw

    Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to ‘overweight’; downgrades China to 'equal weight'

    Petrol and diesel price today August 3 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 3: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    July witnesses surge in UPI Payments; sets new peak in transactions anr

    July witnesses surge in UPI Payments; sets new peak in transactions

    Recent Stories

    Happy birthday Kajol: Here are 6 best films of actress to watch ADC

    Happy birthday Kajol: Here are 6 best films of actress to watch

    Do you know these 6 long-term effects of Long-covid? LMA

    Do you know these 6 long-term effects of Long-covid?

    Friendship Day 2023: The 6 Indispensable Friends You Need in Your Life MSW EAI

    Friendship Day 2023: The 6 Indispensable Friends You Need in Your Life

    Daily Horoscope for August 5 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Taurus Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2023: Be cautious Aquarius, good day for Pisces & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon