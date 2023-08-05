Petrol and diesel price today, August 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities

Keep yourself updated on the daily fluctuations in petrol and diesel prices, as Oil Marketing Companies align the rates with international benchmarks and forex rates. The prices of petrol and diesel experience changes every day at 6 am.

The prices of petrol and diesel on Saturday (August 5) remained unchanged in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The daily pricing of petrol and diesel, whether it fluctuates or remains constant, is disclosed at 6 am each day. However, due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, municipal levies, etc., these prices vary from one state to another.

Currently, in New Delhi, the cost of one litre of petrol stands at Rs 96.72, while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre, and diesel is available at Rs 94.27 per litre. Kolkata witnesses rates of Rs 106.03 per litre for petrol and Rs 92.76 per litre for diesel. In Chennai, the petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre and Rs 94.24 for diesel.

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) regularly align their petrol and diesel prices in line with international exchange rates and benchmark pricing.

Mumbai

Petrol Price Rs 106.31 Diesel Price Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol Price Rs 102.63 Diesel Price 94.24

Kolkata

Petrol Price 106.03 Diesel Price Rs 92.76

Delhi

Petrol Price Rs 96.72 Diesel Price Rs 89.62

Noida

Petrol Price Rs 96.79 Diesel Price Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol Price Rs 96.58 Diesel Price Rs 89.75

Gurugram

Petrol Price Rs 97.18 Diesel Price Rs 90.05