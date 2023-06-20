Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 20 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol-Diesel Rates on June 20, 2023: Oil marketing companies have released Tuesday's fuel prices amid fluctuating international crude oil prices.

    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 8:35 AM IST

    Petrol-Diesel Rates on June 20, 2023: Oil Marketing Companies on Tuesday updated the petrol and diesel prices. According to the latest update of today i.e. June 20 (Tuesday), there has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel. The global crude oil price stood above $76 per barrel, with WTI crude oil experiencing a 0.24% decline to $71.34 per barrel, and Brent crude oil seeing a 0.04% increase to $76.12 per barrel.

    International crude oil prices continue to fluctuate, yet no changes have been observed in the Indian market's oil prices. In the capital city, Delhi, the price of one litre of petrol remains at Rs 96.72, while diesel stands at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the financial capital, petrol remains stable at Rs 106.31 per litre, and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Similarly, in Chennai, the price of petrol remains unchanged at Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre.

    Maharashtra witnessed a rise in petrol prices, with an increase of Rs 1.21, bringing it to Rs 107.17 per litre. Diesel prices also went up by Rs 1.17, reaching Rs 93.66 per litre. Himachal Pradesh experienced a hike of 32 paise in petrol prices and 28 paise in diesel prices. Uttar Pradesh saw a slight increase in both petrol and diesel prices, with petrol becoming 81 paise cheaper at Rs 108.07 and diesel becoming 73 paise cheaper at Rs 93.35 per litre in Rajasthan. In Punjab, petrol prices dropped by 27 paise, and diesel prices by 25 paise.

    Let us take a look at fuel prices in some other cities:

    Bengaluru

    Petrol Price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel Price: Rs 87.89

    Noida

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.79
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.96

    Gurugram

    Petrol Price: Rs 97.18
    Diesel Price: Rs 90.05

    Lucknow    

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.56
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.75

    Patna

    Petrol Price: Rs 107.24
    Diesel Price: Rs 94.04

    Chandigarh

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.20
    Diesel Price: Rs 84.26

    How to check fuel prices?

    To obtain information regarding fuel prices, you can use the messaging service. Indian Oil customers can send an SMS with the format RSP<dealer code> to 9224992249, BPCL customers can send an SMS with the format <dealer code> to 9223112222, and HPCL customers can send an SMS with the format HPPRICE <dealer code> to 9222201122. 

