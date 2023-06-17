Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 17 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

Petrol-Diesel Rates on June 17, 2023: The prices of petrol and diesel across the country remained largely stable on Saturday. However, specific regions have experienced minor fluctuations in the rates of petrol and diesel.

Petrol-Diesel Rates on June 17, 2023: The prices of petrol and diesel have undergone revisions at 6 am on Saturday, resulting in changes in fuel rates across various cities. However, it is worth noting that fuel prices remain unchanged in several locations, including Delhi and Mumbai.

The international market witnessed a rise in the price of crude oil, with WTI crude experiencing a decline of $1.16 and currently trading at $71.78 per barrel. Oil marketing companies in the country, including those in Uttar Pradesh, have issued updated prices for petrol and diesel.

As for the current rates, petrol and diesel prices remain stable in the following locations:

In the national capital, New Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre, and diesel remains at Rs 89.62 per litre. Mumbai reflects petrol prices of Rs 106.31 per litre, along with diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Kolkata witnesses petrol priced at Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 92.76 per litre.

The price of petrol and diesel nearly doubles from its original cost due to the inclusion of excise duty, dealer commission, VAT, and other additional charges. These factors contribute to the high expenses incurred when purchasing petrol and diesel.

Let us check the fuel prices in some other cities

Let us take a look at fuel prices in some other cities:

Bengaluru

Petrol Price: Rs 101.94

Diesel Price: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol Price: Rs 96.77

Diesel Price: Rs 89.71

Gurugram

Petrol Price: Rs 96.99

Diesel Price: Rs 89.86

Lucknow

Petrol Price: Rs 96.57

Diesel Price: Rs 89.93

Jaipur

Petrol Price: Rs 108.70

Diesel Price: Rs 93.92

How to check fuel rates in your city here

You can also check the fuel rate of your city through the message. Indian Oil customers can send SMS RSP<dealer code> to 9224992249, BPCL customers SMS <dealer code> to 9223112222 and HPCL customers HPPRICE <dealer code> to 9222201122