    Six days after border violence, Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya; check details

    To contain the violence, the Assam Police had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC. The Police had also advised people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state, citing the situation is still not completely peaceful in Meghalaya, reported North-East Now.

    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    Assam Police on Sunday (November 27) lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after being imposed in the aftermath of violence in a disputed area along the inter-state border.

    According to reports, vehicles from Assam are now allowed to enter Meghalaya. "Wherever necessary, vehicles are being escorted. In other vulnerable areas, police patrolling has been provided," a senior police officer said.

    Following the incident, an advisory was issued by the Assam Police, asking people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state following the incident on Tuesday.

    Violence broke out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in West Karbi Anglong district in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam Six people - five tribal villagers from Meghalaya and a forest guard from Assam - were killed due to the clashes.

    To contain the violence, the Assam Police had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC. The Police had also advised people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state, citing the situation is still not completely peaceful in Meghalaya, reported North-East Now.

    Meanwhile on Saturday, the pressure groups in Meghalaya burnt effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in Shillong.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 4:00 PM IST
