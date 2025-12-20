Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a 'Chintan Shivir' in Hampi with senior officials to discuss India's growth roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047, focusing on AI-governance, inclusive financing, and ease of doing business.

Union Minister for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a special brainstorming session in Hampi, Karnataka, on Saturday to deliberate on India's growth roadmap towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. The discussions focused on transparent and inclusive financing, AI-enabled governance, ease of doing business, future-ready regulatory reforms and strengthening India's global economic leadership.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The session was attended by Secretaries and senior officials of Finance and Corporate Affairs Ministries, Chairperson of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and top officials of Income Tax Department. Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran was also present.

Chintan Shivir Focuses on Viksit Bharat Roadmap

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman, along with Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Shri @hdmalhotra, chaired the Chintan Shivir of the Ministry of Finance @FinMinIndia and Ministry of Corporate Affairs @MCA21India, at Hampi in Vijayanagara district, Karnataka, today," Ministry of Finance said in a post on X.

Harsh Malhotra, MoS, Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways and Ministry of Corporate Affairs, said the Chintan Shivir in Hampi brought together senior officers of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to deliberate on India's growth roadmap towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, and guided by Hon'ble Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Smt @nsitharaman, discussions focused on transparent and inclusive financing, AI-enabled governance, ease of doing business, and future-ready regulatory reforms--turning compliance into a driver of growth and strengthening India's global economic leadership," he said in a post on X. (ANI)