    'BJP is a video making company': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain's leaked jail video

    These videos have become a flashpoint between the BJP and AAP ahead of Delhi's MCD elections that is scheduled to be held next month, with the BJP demanding Jain be moved out of Tihar jail on account of 'special treatment'.

    BJP is a video making company Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Satyendar Jains leaked jail video AJR
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 1:50 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (November 27) took a swipe at the BJP as yet another video from jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain's prison cell was leaked in violation of court orders earlier today, saying the party has become a "video making company".

    Speaking to reporters during his visit to poll-bound Surat, CM Kejriwal said, "The BJP has given a guarantee in Delhi that they will open video shops in every ward." This comment, by the CM, comes when questioned about the latest CCTV video showing house-keeping services being provided in Jain's jail cell.

    Also read: Housekeeping in jail? AAP leader Satyendar Jain in more trouble as new video emerges

    "The people of Delhi will decide whether they want a video making company or a party to run the government well and ensure a bright future for their children," CM Kejriwal said.

    The latest leaked video shows men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and also arranging the minister's bed.

    It can be seen that this is the fourth CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain's cell being circulated on social media and enthusiastically shared by BJP leaders to slam AAP over its "hypocrisy". 

    The first visuals, that surfaced on the internet on November 19, showed the minister getting a full body massage. The second footage surfaced on November 23, a day after Jain's counsel claimed inside the trial court that the minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody.

    Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi goes on 'biker mode' in Madhya Pradesh; watch video

    In the footage, the AAP leader was seen having an elaborate meal. Sources had said that the minister had gained 8 kg weight instead.

    Meanwhile, these videos have become a flashpoint between the BJP and AAP ahead of Delhi's MCD elections that is scheduled to be held next month, with the BJP demanding Jain be moved out of Tihar jail on account of 'special treatment'.

    BJP leaders have flooded social media with security camera footage almost every day to bolster their allegation that AAP, which rallied against corruption and 'VIP treatment', is in fact indulging in the same. They accuse the AAP leader of enjoying special perks while awaiting trial.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
    RELATED STORIES

    Shashi Tharoor's Kerala tour gets AICC nod but conditions apply

    Mann Ki Baat: 'Huge opportunity for India,' says PM Modi on G20 presidency

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi goes on 'biker mode' in Madhya Pradesh; watch video

    Housekeeping in jail? AAP leader Satyendar Jain in more trouble as new video emerges

    Speeding car rams into roadside funeral feast in Bihar; 18 injured

    Recent Stories

    What is premature birth? Do some women have a higher risk of giving birth prematurely?

    How to reach out to people feeling suicidal: Know these points

    Shashi Tharoor's Kerala tour gets AICC nod but conditions apply

    China's Covid-29 cases hit record high as people hold anti-lockdown protests across country

    Are your children getting enough Vitamin D? Add these foods to their diet

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    World's largest warship is in European waters

