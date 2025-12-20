The Union Government released Rs 94.236 crore in XV Finance Commission grants to Uttarakhand's Rural Local Bodies. The funds, including Untied and Tied Grants, support local development and basic services like water and sanitation.

Centre Releases Over Rs 94 Crore Grant to Uttarakhand

The Union Government has released Rs 94.236 crores as XV Finance Commission (XV FC) grants during the Financial Year 2025-26 for Rural Local Bodies / Panchayati Raj Institutions in Uttarakhand, an official release of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said.

The release includes the second instalment of Untied Grants for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to Rs 9,410.03 lakhs for all eligible 13 District Panchayats, 95 Block Panchayats and 7,784 Gram Panchayats in the State. As per the release, in addition, Rs 13.60 lakhs towards the withheld portion of the first instalment of Untied Grants for FY 2024- 25 has been released to 15 additionally eligible Gram Panchayats.

The process of giving out this money involves different parts of the government working together. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, which oversees drinking water and sanitation, first assess local needs. They then suggest how much money should be given. Following their recommendation, the Ministry of Finance disburses the funds. Usually, this occurs in two separate phases throughout the year, ensuring the local offices have a steady flow of funds to do their work.

"Untied Grants are meant to be utilized by Rural Local Bodies/PRIs for location-specific felt needs under the 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment expenditures. Tied Grants, on the other hand, are earmarked for basic services relating to (a) sanitation and maintenance of ODF status including management and treatment of household waste, human excreta and fecal sludge, and (b) supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting, and water recycling," the release stated.

CM Dhami Raises Human-Wildlife Conflict with Centre

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav over the phone on Friday to discuss increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the state. Chief Minister shared that the Forest Department and administration are taking effective steps to mitigate this problem and that necessary instructions have been issued to control violent wild animals. The Chief Minister requested additional resources and cooperation to tackle this serious challenge, according to a release.

Providing assurance of every possible assistance from the Central Government, the Union Minister emphasised scientific management, modern technology, and a rapid relief system. Expressing gratitude for the Centre's support, the Chief Minister stated that the state government is working to maintain a balance between human safety and wildlife conservation.