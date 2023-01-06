Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No meeting, no conference call...': Here's how Netflix co-founder maintained work-life balance

    Marc Randolph, Netflix co-founder, of one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world revealed his strategy for maintaining a work-life balance. He shared his thoughts on the same in an extensive post on his LinkedIn profile. In his post, he elaborated on his method of balancing his personal life with work.

    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 4:59 PM IST

    Even when you are the boss, maintaining a work-life balance is crucial. Marc Randolph, a co-founder of Netflix, recently discussed how he balanced his personal and business lives throughout the course of a 30-year career. Like they often say, your life is made up of more than just your work. Working nonstop might have a negative impact on your personal life in addition to your mental health.

    In a lengthy post on Linkedin, Randolph described how he left work on Tuesdays at 5 o'clock to spend time with his wife. Meetings and conferences, he said, were not allowed to interfere with his Tuesday routine.

    "I've worked hard, throughout my whole career, to maintain my life balanced with my profession," he said. "My Tuesday date nights with my wife are described in my book. I've maintained a strict Tuesday cut-off for more than 30 years. I departed at precisely 5 o'clock and spent the evening with my dearest buddy, rain or shine. Together, we might see a movie, eat supper, or just window-shop in the downtown area," he wrote.

    He continued by saying that he did not allow his job obligations interfere with his date with his wife. Randoph wrote: "There was no conference call, meeting, or last-minute request. You had best say it on the way to the parking lot if you have something to say to me on Tuesday at 4:55pm. We would end any crisis by 5:00 pm if there were any."

    Randolph continued by saying he would never want to be an entrepreneur with a seventh business and seventh wife. He wished to maintain his dedication to both his wife and his businesses.

    While concluding, he said, “…the thing I'm most proud of in my life is not the companies I started, it’s the fact that I was able to start them while staying married to the same woman; having my kids grow up knowing me and (best as I can tell) liking me, and being able to spend time pursuing the other passions in my life. That’s my definition of success."

    Randolph was one of the co-founders of Netflix in 1997 and served as the company's first CEO. The serial entrepreneur has also worked as a MiddCORE mentor, a board member for many organisations, and assisted in founding two computer mail-order firms in addition to the US version of Macworld magazine.

