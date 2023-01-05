Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

    The Microsoft CEO asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future and it came up with the usual suspects - Idli, Dosa and vada. But among the options was biriyani and that seems to have left a bad taste in Nadella's mouth.

    As a Hyderabadi you cant insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday (January 4) had a disagreement with ChatGPT, a popular AI-enabled software and a chat-robot,  and the software apologised. All this over Biriyani.

    The Microsoft CEO asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future and it came up with the usual suspects - Idli, Dosa and vada. But among the options was biriyani and that seems to have left a bad taste in Nadella's mouth.

    Also read: Air India incident: Mumbai bizman booked for urinating on female co-passenger; Delhi police likely to arrest

    He told ChatGPT that as a Hyderabadi, the software cannot insult his intelligence by calling Biriyani a South Indian 'tiffin.'

    After this, according to Nadella, the software said, "I am sorry! " and to keep the dialogue going after this, Nadella asked ChatGPT to create a play between Idli and Dosa over who was better.

    To add literature to the batter, Nadella asked the software to make the dialogue, a part of a Shakespearean play.

    Also read: Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    On Wednesday, Nadella was speaking at the Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru and decided to introduce the crowd to a light-hearted ChatGPT (popular AI-enabled software) conversation before getting into his presentation about the cutting-edge AI and Cloud innovation taking place in India.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India incident: Mumbai bizman booked for urinating on female co-passenger; Delhi police likely to arrest - adt

    Air India incident: Mumbai bizman booked for urinating on female co-passenger; Delhi police likely to arrest

    People participation must for water conservation: PM Modi

    People's participation must for water conservation: PM Modi

    Activists of VHP, Bajrang Dal tear posters of 'Pathaan' at Ahmedabad mall - adt

    Activists of VHP, Bajrang Dal tear posters of 'Pathaan' at Ahmedabad mall

    Terror dossier of Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger, the 49th person to be designated as terrorist by India

    Who is Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger, the 49th person to be designated as terrorist by India?

    Centre approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; check details AJR

    Centre approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; check details

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo trolled after Al-Nassr debut potentially pushed owing to pending 2-match FA ban for Everton drama snt

    Ronaldo trolled after Al-Nassr debut potentially pushed owing to pending 2-match FA ban for Everton drama

    Who is Leonard Whiting? 'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for sexual exploitation over nude scene in film vma

    Who is Leonard Whiting? 'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for sexual exploitation over nude scene in film

    Air India incident: Mumbai bizman booked for urinating on female co-passenger; Delhi police likely to arrest - adt

    Air India incident: Mumbai bizman booked for urinating on female co-passenger; Delhi police likely to arrest

    ICC T20I Rankings: Ishan Kishan leapfrogs to 23rd, Deepak Hooda enters top 100 again-ayh

    ICC T20I Rankings: Ishan Kishan leapfrogs to 23rd, Deepak Hooda enters top 100 again

    People participation must for water conservation: PM Modi

    People's participation must for water conservation: PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon