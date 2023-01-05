'As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

The Microsoft CEO asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future and it came up with the usual suspects - Idli, Dosa and vada. But among the options was biriyani and that seems to have left a bad taste in Nadella's mouth.

Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday (January 4) had a disagreement with ChatGPT, a popular AI-enabled software and a chat-robot, and the software apologised. All this over Biriyani.

The Microsoft CEO asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future and it came up with the usual suspects - Idli, Dosa and vada. But among the options was biriyani and that seems to have left a bad taste in Nadella's mouth.

He told ChatGPT that as a Hyderabadi, the software cannot insult his intelligence by calling Biriyani a South Indian 'tiffin.'

After this, according to Nadella, the software said, "I am sorry! " and to keep the dialogue going after this, Nadella asked ChatGPT to create a play between Idli and Dosa over who was better.

To add literature to the batter, Nadella asked the software to make the dialogue, a part of a Shakespearean play.

On Wednesday, Nadella was speaking at the Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru and decided to introduce the crowd to a light-hearted ChatGPT (popular AI-enabled software) conversation before getting into his presentation about the cutting-edge AI and Cloud innovation taking place in India.

(With inputs from PTI)