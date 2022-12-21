'Never bought any database...' BYJU’s denies allegations of buying students’ numbers

BYJU's has denied allegations of using aggressive sales tactics a day after NCPCR chief said the edtech was allegedly purchasing phone numbers of children and their parents and threatening them that their future would be ruined if they do not buy its courses.

Edtech platform BYJU’S on Wednesday denied allegations that it was aggressively reaching out to students and parents to sell its courses and warning them how their future might be at risk. The statement read: "We categorically state that we have never bought any database and expect that the media will refrain from making such a baseless and unsubstantiated allegation."

"With more than 150 million registered students and with the top-of-the-mind recall that the BYJU'S brand has in India, we do not need to buy or use external databases. We emphasize that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. BYJU’S is ranked No. 19 in the coveted Kantar list of India’s most trusted brands. We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise," it added.

The edtech’s statement came a day after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said it had learned that Byju's was allegedly purchasing the phone numbers of children and their parents and threatening them that their future would be destroyed if they do not buy its courses.

"We learned how Byju purchases the phone numbers of children and their parents, closely monitors them, and threatens to destroy their future. They are aiming for first-generation students," the NCPCR chief said. He said we'll take action and, if necessary, we'll prepare a report and write to the government.

The child rights organisation has summoned Byju Raveendran, CEO of BYJU, in response to claims that it is engaging in unethical activities to persuade parents and kids to enrol their children in its courses. The Commission requested that the company appear personally before it and provide information about all of the children's courses that BYJU's offers, including information about the courses' content and costs, the number of students who are currently enrolled in each course, and the company's refund policy.