Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BYJU's allegedly buying phone numbers of children, threatening parents to buy courses, claims NCPCR

    The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has disclosed that it had learned that BYJU's is allegedly purchasing the phone numbers of children and their parents, and threatening them that their future will be ruined if they do not buy their courses. "They're targeting first-generation learners. We'll initiate action & if need be will make report & write to govt," the NCPCR Chief said.

    Byjus allegedly buying phone numbers of children threatening parents to buy courses claims NCPCR gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    National ed-tech company BYJU's is facing pressure from many parents of young users, which is causing government agencies to step in. The National Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights has now disclosed that the company targeted first-generation students, pressuring parents to purchase courses and, in some instances, purchasing their phone numbers.

    The NCPCR has taken action and will present a report to the government, according to Priyank Kanoongo, the organization's chair, who spoke to the news agency ANI. On December 23, the commission summoned Raveendran, CEO of BYJU's, amid claims that he misled students and sold courses aggressively.

    Also Read | Elon Musk confirms he will step down as Twitter CEO, but after finding replacement

    Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the NCPCR, stated on Tuesday that the organisation will inform the government about the company's unethical marketing tactics. He said, “They're targeting first-generation learners. We'll initiate action and make a report and write to govt."

    Kanoongo drew attention to the claim that BYJU's is purportedly purchasing the phone numbers of kids and their parents in order to intimidate them into enrolling in their classes. He stated: "We learned that BYJU's was purchasing the parents' and kids' phone numbers, closely monitoring them, and threatening to ruin their futures."

    According to Section 14 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, the commission said in a statement that it will take action against the educational technology corporation.

    Also Read | Elon Musk loses spot as the world's richest person; Know who is No 1 now

    Before the COVID-19 epidemic, BYJU's was expanding quickly in India and provided a wide range of courses to students in many regions of the nation. The business also increased its portfolio through a number of acquisitions. However, multiple outlets have recently interviewed several parents whose kids are taking classes from the site. Additionally facing financial strain, the corporation recently let go 5% of its workers.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk confirms he will step down as Twitter CEO after finding replacement - adt

    Elon Musk confirms he will step down as Twitter CEO, but after finding replacement

    Parimatch Bonus Code India: PARIBET & PARIFREEBET Safe platform, exciting bonuses

    Parimatch Bonus Code India: PARIBET & PARIFREEBET Safe platform, exciting bonuses

    Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Let Personal Loan Handle the Big Purchases-snt

    Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Let Personal Loan Handle the Big Purchases

    Auto sector cannot grow with 50% taxation: Maruti Charman RC Bhargava - adt

    'Auto sector cannot grow with 50% taxation': Maruti Charman RC Bhargava

    Koo owners fume after Twitter suspends Eminence account, slam Elon Musk on Twitter

    'What's happening here, Elon?' Koo founders fume after Twitter suspends Eminence account

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed lashes out at MP Sushil Kumar Modi for his derogatory remarks on same-sex marriages - READ ON vma

    Urfi Javed lashes out at MP Sushil Kumar Modi for his derogatory remarks on same-sex marriages - READ ON

    Video Anushka Shetty watches Bhoota Kola performance in Mangaluru; netizens say Kantara effect RBA

    Video: Anushka Shetty watches Bhoota Kola performance in Mangaluru; netizens say Kantara effect

    Winter session: Opposition demand discussion on Tawan clash, hold protest outside Parliament AJR

    Winter session: Opposition demand discussion on Tawan clash, hold protest outside Parliament

    Fight is between two ideologies, Congress has a role, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana - adt

    'Fight is between two ideologies, Congress has a role', says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana

    Dwayne Johnson opens up on Black Adam's future in the James Gunn-headed DCEU vma

    Dwayne Johnson opens up on Black Adam's future in the James Gunn-headed DCEU

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon