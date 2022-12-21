BYJU's allegedly buying phone numbers of children, threatening parents to buy courses, claims NCPCR

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has disclosed that it had learned that BYJU's is allegedly purchasing the phone numbers of children and their parents, and threatening them that their future will be ruined if they do not buy their courses. "They're targeting first-generation learners. We'll initiate action & if need be will make report & write to govt," the NCPCR Chief said.

National ed-tech company BYJU's is facing pressure from many parents of young users, which is causing government agencies to step in. The National Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights has now disclosed that the company targeted first-generation students, pressuring parents to purchase courses and, in some instances, purchasing their phone numbers.

The NCPCR has taken action and will present a report to the government, according to Priyank Kanoongo, the organization's chair, who spoke to the news agency ANI. On December 23, the commission summoned Raveendran, CEO of BYJU's, amid claims that he misled students and sold courses aggressively.

Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the NCPCR, stated on Tuesday that the organisation will inform the government about the company's unethical marketing tactics. He said, “They're targeting first-generation learners. We'll initiate action and make a report and write to govt."

Kanoongo drew attention to the claim that BYJU's is purportedly purchasing the phone numbers of kids and their parents in order to intimidate them into enrolling in their classes. He stated: "We learned that BYJU's was purchasing the parents' and kids' phone numbers, closely monitoring them, and threatening to ruin their futures."

According to Section 14 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, the commission said in a statement that it will take action against the educational technology corporation.

Before the COVID-19 epidemic, BYJU's was expanding quickly in India and provided a wide range of courses to students in many regions of the nation. The business also increased its portfolio through a number of acquisitions. However, multiple outlets have recently interviewed several parents whose kids are taking classes from the site. Additionally facing financial strain, the corporation recently let go 5% of its workers.