    Elon Musk confirms he will step down as Twitter CEO, but after finding replacement

    Elon Musk started a poll asking his followers if he should resign from his position at Twitter, and more than 50 per cent voted in favour. A total of 17,502,391 votes were cast in Musk's poll, with 57.5 per cent of users voting in favour of him stepping down as Twitter CEO and 42.5 per cent voting against it.  

    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 8:51 AM IST

    Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he would step down as the Twitter CEO after finding a replacement, adding that he will just run software and servers teams. Earlier, Musk started a poll asking his followers if he should resign from his position at the company, and more than 50 per cent voted in favour. 

    Following the poll result, 57.5 per cent of people voted 'Yes'. A total of 17,502,391 votes were cast in Musk's poll, with 57.5 per cent of users voting in favour of him stepping down as Twitter CEO and 42.5 per cent voting against it.

    Musk stood by his promise to follow the poll result and said that he would step down as CEO of Twitter as soon as he found someone suitable. 

    The billionaire tweeted, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run teh software and servers terms."

     

    After acquiring Twitter, Musk confessed that he had too much on his plate. The 51-year-old has been working as CEO of both Tela and Twitter CEO, causing widespread dissatisfaction with how he has handled matters at Twitter. On Sunday, Musk said that there was no successor and that nobody wants the job of keeping Twitter alive.

    According to recent reports, Twitter's present CEO is seeking a new CEO for the microblogging site. Musk, who paid $44 billion for the company in October, has previously said that his term as CEO will be temporary. In court last month, Musk said, "I expect to limit my time at Twitter and find somebody else to operate Twitter over time."

    Following his acquisition, approximately 5,000 of Twitter's 7,500 workers departed the firm, while Twitter remains in an experimental phase under the new regime, putting out and rolling back new features. 

    Elon Musk's net worth hit a two-year low on Tuesday when Tesla shares fell by the most in a single day since October.

