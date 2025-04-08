user
Maharashtra focusing on developing AI and Tech ecosystem in state, says CM Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis highlighted the state's intent to develop for businesses and said that they are building innovation cities near Mumbai. He mentioned that a huge infrastructural ecosystem is being created in the area near Mumbai and Pune, as the state government is working towards ease of doing business.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 8, 2025, 1:56 PM IST

Maharashtra is focusing on developing artificial intelligence and technology in the state, as Mumbai is already a fintech capital, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. Speaking at an event called 'IGF Mumbai NXT 25: Leading the Leap,' the Maharashtra CM said that the state is also focusing on making Gadchiroli, a place known for its dense forests, tribal communities, and natural beauty, a business destination.

"Mumbai is already a fintech capital. We are focusing on AI and technology. Our new destination for business is Gadchiroli... Big companies are investing in Maharashtra... We are developing a huge port in Konkan. This port will be three times bigger than Mumbai. This will create an absolute ecosystem," Maharashtra CM said.

He highlighted the state's intent to develop for businesses and said that they are building innovation cities near Mumbai. He mentioned that a huge infrastructural ecosystem is being created in the area near Mumbai and Pune, as the state government is working towards ease of doing business.

Reacting to job generation, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the state is a destination for data centres and is a start-up capital. He stated that in the space of AI startups, Maharashtra is leading the path the way.

He highlighted the investment proposals attracted by the government at the meetings of the World Economic Forum, adding that 80 percent of our MOUs are in action; we have offered them what we have planned, and 20 percent are also on track but behind schedule. None of them (investors) are backing off, he said.

The Maharashtra CM said that climate change is emerging as the biggest challenge for sectors such as agriculture. "We are also agri-economic too; we are trying to use AI modules in agriculture. Agriculture is very dependent on climate. We have announced a mission of AI in agriculture, and using AI modules, we want to make our agriculture more predictable," he said.

Regarding the impact of US reciprocal tariffs, the Maharashtra CM stated that there will be an impact on the supply chain, but we will accommodate this. We also see opportunities in this, too, he said.

