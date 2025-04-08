user
user icon

Retail leasing in India soars 55% in Q1 2025, malls and high streets lead surge

Mumbai witnessed the highest lease share of 44 per cent in Malls at 0.31 MSF. This was triggered by two Grade A malls becoming operational in the city, adding 1.3 MSF to India's Grade A mall inventory, now standing at 63 MSF.

Retail leasing in India soars 55% in Q1 2025, malls and high streets lead surge AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 8, 2025, 4:41 PM IST

The leasing activities in the first quarter of 2025 witnessed about 55 per cent growth and a 6 per cent quarterly, with leasing activity crossing 2.4 Million Square Feet (MSF) across the top 8 cities, according to the Retail Market Beat Report of Cushman & Wakefield. The report highlights that both Malls and Mainstreets contributed to this growth owing to the commencement of new supply in emerging locations.

The top 8 centres observed in the report are Ahmedabad Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune. The report highlighted that Hyderabad was the frontrunner in terms of leasing volume, contributing 34 per cent (0.8 MSF) of the total leasing activity, with a staggering 106 per cent yearly growth.

"We're seeing a clear trend where retail demand is following new, quality supply--cities with fresh developments are witnessing heightened transaction volumes. Beyond traditional malls, new retail hubs are emerging within mixed-use developments, including office and residential complexes. With close to 7 million square feet of new supply expected over the next three quarters--largely comprising premium Grade A malls--we expect this positive momentum to continue well into the year," said Saurabh Shatdal, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Head-Retail, India.

The report observes that Mumbai followed Hyderabad closely, accounting for 24 per cent (0.58 MSF) of the total leasing volume and recorded a 259 per cent yoy growth, largely owing to the emergence of new high street locations and the addition of new mall supply.

Delhi NCR also saw significant traction, capturing 17 per cent (0.41 MSF) of the total leasing share, supported by strong demand in key submarkets and a 57 per cent yoy increase. Retail activity here was largely led by premium brands, dining and entertainment concepts, reinforcing its status as a high consumption market.

Bengaluru and Chennai, meanwhile, exhibited stable yoy growth numbers with 0.19 MSF and 0.17 MSF of leasing respectively. The report also observed that Mainstreets continued their domination of the leasing landscape, accounting for two third of the total leasing volume at 1.69 MSF, with premium high street locations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessing heightened interest from retailers. Mall leasing, meanwhile, stood at 0.72 MSF for the quarter.

Notably, Mumbai witnessed the highest lease share of 44 per cent in Malls at 0.31 MSF. This was triggered by two Grade A malls becoming operational in the city, adding 1.3 MSF to India's Grade A mall inventory, now standing at 63 MSF.

In terms of category demand, the report observed that Entertainment and Fashion were the biggest space consumers in malls, capturing a 34 per cent leasing share at 0.35 MSF, whereas Fashion and F&B were most prevalent in main streets across the top-8 cities with 0.80 MSF of leasing volume.

Additionally, foreign brands accounted for around 8 per cent of the transaction volumes to partake in India's growing consumption story, while domestic brands drove over 92 per cent of leasing activity, highlighting the strength of the homegrown retail expansion, the report observed.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra focusing on developing AI and Tech ecosystem in state, says CM Devendra Fadnavis AJR

Maharashtra focusing on developing AI and Tech ecosystem in state, says CM Fadnavis

From boom to bust in 30 minutes: How a fake Trump tariff pause sparked chaos on wall street AJR

From boom to bust in 30 minutes: How a fake Trump tariff pause sparked chaos on wall street

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view AJR

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1193 points, Nifty nears 22,550 AJR

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1,193 points, Nifty nears 22,550

US stocks slide sharply in sync with global market meltdown AJR

US stocks slide sharply in sync with global market meltdown

Recent Stories

SC overturns Rs 10 lakh fine on Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; slams HC for moral policing over tweets ddr

SC overturns Rs 10 lakh fine on Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; slams HC for moral policing over tweets

Kriti Sanon to Sunny Leone: 7 B-Town celebs who live in rented homes NTI

Kriti Sanon to Sunny Leone: 7 B-Town celebs who live in rented homes

7 morning habits that naturally control blood sugar levels gcw

7 morning habits that naturally control blood sugar levels

Fake doctor arrested in UP for impersonating surgeon and causing seven deaths had monthly salary of Rs 8 lakh dmn

Fake doctor arrested in UP for impersonating surgeon and causing seven deaths had monthly salary of Rs 8 lakh

Avoid THESE 5 bedroom vastu mistakes for a happy married life gcw

Avoid THESE 5 bedroom vastu mistakes for a happy married life

Recent Videos

'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Woman Breaks Down in Front of PM Modi, Credits MUDRA YOJANA for Life Transformation

Woman Breaks Down in Front of PM Modi, Credits MUDRA YOJANA for Life Transformation

Video Icon
'It Would Be Good if US Controlled Gaza': Donald Trump in Meeting with Netanyahu | Asianet Newsable

'It Would Be Good if US Controlled Gaza': Donald Trump in Meeting with Netanyahu | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump Criticizes European Union Over Trade Deficit: 'EU has Been Very Bad to Us' | Asianet Newsable

Trump Criticizes European Union Over Trade Deficit: 'EU has Been Very Bad to Us' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films

Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films

Video Icon