Mumbai's luxury housing market recorded its highest-ever half-yearly sales of Rs 18,512 crore in H1 2026. A report by India Sotheby's and CRE Matrix notes that while the growth is robust, the pace may moderate in the coming quarters.

Mumbai's luxury housing market recorded its highest-ever half-yearly sales of Rs 18,512 crore during the first half of 2026, but the pace of growth is likely to moderate in the coming quarters due to the exceptionally high base and a more cautious economic and equity market outlook, according to a joint report by India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix.

The report said luxury homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above generated record transaction value across both the primary and secondary markets in H1 CY26, reflecting strong investor sentiment and rising purchasing power among high-net-worth individuals.

"While this robust growth signals economic optimism and confidence in the Indian economy, the current sales velocity may not sustain at the same pace in the coming quarters, given the exceptional base set in H1 2026, and a more cautious growth and equity market outlook," the report said.

Sales Volume and Segment Growth

In volume terms, 957 luxury homes were sold during the first half of the year, up 26 per cent from H1 CY25 and 71 per cent higher than H1 CY23, indicating continued demand for premium residential properties.

Over the past 12 months, nearly 1,700 luxury homes were sold, the highest annual volume recorded in the segment.

The report also highlighted growing demand in the Rs 20-40 crore category, where sales more than doubled from 66 units in H1 CY23 to 156 units in H1 CY26, while the ultra-luxury segment priced above Rs 40 crore recorded 41 transactions during the period.

Commenting on the market, Sudershan Sharma, Executive Director, India Sotheby's International Realty, said, "The first half of 2026 signals Mumbai's luxury housing market as one of India's most resilient... With momentum sustained, India's financial capital is positioned for continued, cautious, end-user driven growth."

Micro-Market Highlights

Among micro-markets, Worli emerged as the strongest performer, with transaction value rising 79 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,493 crore and unit sales increasing nearly 4.5 times to 159 homes, supported by new luxury launches since 2023.

The report also identified Lower Parel as a market to watch, with transaction value rising 79 per cent to Rs 1,113 crore.

Key Buyer Trends

According to the report, the 2,000-4,000 sq ft category remained the most preferred among buyers, accounting for 58 per cent of primary market sales, while the top 10 luxury localities contributed 80 per cent of Mumbai's primary luxury housing sales value in H1 CY26.