Rake loading to the power sector saw a significant 20% improvement over four days, reaching 444 rakes on September 6, 2026. The Ministry of Coal credited operational coordination between CIL, SCCL, and others for the steady daily gains.

Rake loading to the power sector rose to 444 rakes on September 6, 2026, marking steady day-on-day improvement across the supply network.

Dispatch Trajectory Shows Consistent Growth

According to the Ministry of Coal, coal loading to the utilities registered an addition of 74 rakes per day over a four-day span, climbing from 370 rakes recorded on September 3, 2026. The movement included an addition of 31 rakes on September 6 alone.

The figures reflect operational coordination among Coal India Limited (CIL), its subsidiary companies, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), and captive mine operators to lift fuel dispatches.

The dispatch trajectory recorded consecutive daily gains through the opening week of the month. Total dispatches moved from 370 rakes on September 3 to 387 rakes on September 4, reflecting an initial rise of 17 rakes. Loading levels expanded by another 26 rakes to reach 413 rakes on September 5, before touching 444 rakes on September 6. Overall, the volume represented an improvement of about 20 per cent across the evaluated timeframe.

Company-Wise Operational Performance

"MCL recorded the sharpest single-day improvement, up by 12 rakes to 111 rakes/day," the Ministry of Coal stated, detailing the company-wise operational performance on September 6. "Captive Block loading rose by 6 rakes to 72 rakes/day," it added. "BCCL improved by 8 rakes to 25 rakes/day," while "NCL rose by 3 rakes to 35 rakes/day, and Private Washery (PW) & Goodsheds by 3 rakes to 42 rakes/day."

Gains extended across other operating arms as well. Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) added two rakes to register 36 rakes per day, while South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) rose by one rake to reach 46 rakes per day. Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) and Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) held their dispatch levels steady at 23 rakes and 29 rakes per day, respectively.

Cumulative loading from CIL sidings reached 305 rakes on September 6, an increase of 26 rakes compared to the prior day.

Monitoring and Future Commitment

Meanwhile, fuel inventories at power generation stations remain under regulatory observation. "The number of critical thermal plants (stock below 25% of normative requirement) are being closely monitored, with corrective coal supply measures already in place to further ease the position at these plants," the document stated.

"The Ministry of Coal and Coal India Limited remain committed to sustaining this improving trend in rake loading to the power sector and meeting the requirements." (ANI)