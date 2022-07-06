Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lulu Mall to test 'Midnight Shopping' concept in Thiruvananthapuram

    Lulu International Shopping Mall is set to be Kerala's first shopping mall to introduce the concept of 'Midnight shopping' to keep the nightlife active and vibrant.

    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram, the former Travancore kingdom's royal city and Kerala's cultural centre, is attempting to transform into a "city that never sleeps gradually." As part of this initiative, a major shopping mall is planning to test 'Midnight shopping.'

    The bold initiative of Lulu International Shopping Mall, which is set to introduce the state capital's first night-shopping model on a trial basis on July 6th, is the first step towards this transformation where people can experience shopping through the late hours as seen in megacities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

    Lulu International Shopping Mall is set to be Kerala's first shopping mall to introduce the concept of 'Midnight shopping' to keep the nightlife active and vibrant. If successfully implemented in a phased manner, the new initiative is also expected to instil confidence in female shoppers to explore the city after hours, breaking the traditional taboo of 'night travel unsafe' for women.

    "Our main goal is to encourage midnight shopping so that the public can enjoy nightlife with less traffic and purchase their daily necessities in a more peaceful environment." We will introduce it for one day as a trial and plan to try it for more days in the future. We are aware that there may be numerous obstacles and disadvantages at first. "We will study all of those aspects and see how we can implement this in a phased manner in the future," said Joy Shadanandan, regional director, LuLu group.

    "The security apparatus has also been organised so that more mufti officials will be made available to ensure women's safety at night." At midnight shopping hours, KSRTC will provide exceptional service and an open double-decker bus. Customers will also be able to use online taxi services. Today, the capital will host Kerala's largest shopping festival in recent memory," he added.

    Midnight shopping is in line with the state government's plan to promote it throughout the state. Lulu Mall will be open 24 hours of continuous shopping from 11.59 pm on July 6th until dawn on July 7th.

    During the midnight shopping period, LuLu Shops and other retail shops in the mall will also offer a 50 per cent discount on over 500 brands.

