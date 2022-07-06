Life in a Virtual World: Big Eyes, Binance, and Polygon Could Help You Profit from Escapism

Big Eyes is a cat with huge animated eyes whose appeal rests on the undeniable fact he’s ‘cute’. The coin’s whitepaper outlines the story of this cat, explaining his business journey and ethos.

It was recently announced that TIME Magazine would partner with The Sandbox to build a virtual Times Square in the Metaverse. This decision was inspired by the ‘virtual spirit and energy’ of the real-life Times Square with its huge flat screen billboards and gleaming city lights. TIME wants its facsimile Square to be the heart of the metaverse, much like its real-life counterpart. The virtual TIME Square will be a gateway for TIMEPieces holders to experience unique meetings and events hosted on the virtual landscape.

This manoeuvre demonstrates the popularity of virtual reality and the desire for people to escape from the ‘real-world’ into an expansive and intoxicatingly immersive online community. New coin Big Eyes (BIG) is utilising this popularity, creating its own virtual reality through the meme coin’s mascot - a cute cat with a love of sushi and a ‘go-getter’ business attitude.

Inside the Virtual World of Big Eyes

Big Eyes is a cat with huge animated eyes whose appeal rests on the undeniable fact he’s ‘cute’. The coin’s whitepaper outlines the story of this cat, explaining his business journey and ethos. With a love of sushi, Big Eyes (BIG) donates 5% of his coins to ocean sanctuaries, protecting fish and ensuring their continuing health. The Big Eyes (BIG) website creates this virtual world for you, with each section showing a glimpse into this cat's life.

For users who love this virtual reality, there’s an opportunity to purchase a Big Eyes NFT and join the NFT Sushi Crew, gaining access to exclusive Big Eyes (BIG) products, events, and experiences.

By joining the Big Eyes (BIG)community you could profit from people’s love of virtual reality, supporting this cute cat community and gaining profits as its loyal cryptocurrency users multiply.

How Polygon (MATIC) Has Profited from Virtual Reality

Until recently, the largest NFT market OpenSea was purely based on the Ethereum blockchain. However, it has also adopted Polygon - so that you can now either use Polygon (MATIC) or Ethereum to buy NFTs. On OpenSea you can also ‘Explore Virtual Worlds’, which are ‘blockchain-fueled alternative realities where users can create and trade digital goods, play games, and display NFTs in galleries’ -OpenSea. Through the Polygon blockchain, you can buy and sell land parcels on The Sandbox, where the new virtual TIMESquare is being built.

When you conduct any transaction on the Polygon blockchain, a small fee is paid in MATIC, Polygon’s coin. Therefore, anyone using the OpenSea virtual realities will be paying a fee to Polygon (MATIC) and providing profit for the cryptocurrency.

Binance (BNB) and NFTs

Some companies use NFTs as keys to their virtual reality, offering special experiences and events through the purchase of an NFT. Binance (BNB) has a hugely popular NFT marketplace, with the likes of Vogue releasing digital-only covers into the metaverse on the platform. There are also several GameFi coins offering unique virtual realities through the Binance NFT Marketplace.

By creating these fantastical online worlds the crypto-verse is capitalising on a universal desire for adventure through total immersion. Virtual reality offers just that - the future is here.

