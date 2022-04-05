Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LIC IPO likely to launch in early May, govt to sell over 5% stake

    According to various media reports, the government is in contact with bankers and experts to finalise the company's red-herring prospectus for the initial public offering. They also stated that global economic worries have been taken into account, and market volatility has subsided.

    LIC IPO likely to launch in early May govt to sell over 5 per cent stake gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 3:33 PM IST

    The government is expected to undertake the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in early May. According to reports, it may propose to sell more than 5% of its stock in a public offering.

    According to various media reports, the government is in contact with bankers and experts to finalise the company's red-herring prospectus for the initial public offering. They also stated that global economic worries have been taken into account, and market volatility has subsided.

    The state-owned insurance behemoth has already gotten permission from capital markets regulator Sebi to seek cash through an initial share offering. According to the draught red herring prospectus (DRHP) submitted with Sebi, the government plans to sell around 31 crore equity shares of LIC, with a part reserved for anchor investors.

    Employees and policyholders of the national insurance would be eligible for a reduction of the floor price. According to the DRHP, policyholders must link their PAN numbers to their LIC policies in order to participate in the next LIC's IPO and receive a discount off the floor price.

    Also Read | Govt okays 20 percent foreign investment in LIC ahead of mega IPO

    The government plans to raise Rs 63,000 crore by selling a 5% interest in the life insurance business in order to reach a disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore in the current fiscal year. The sum raised by Paytm's initial public offering in 2021 was the greatest so far, at Rs 18,300 crore. It was followed by Coal India (2010), which had a market capitalization of roughly Rs 15,500 crore, and Reliance Power (2008), which had a market capitalization of Rs 11,700 crore.

    Also Read | LIC IPO: Know date, discounts, size of IPO and more

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 3:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol diesel prices hiked by 80 paise know the latest rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; know the latest rates in your city

    CCI orders probe of Zomato, Swiggy conduct, requires investigation-dnm

    CCI orders probe of Zomato, Swiggy conduct, requires investigation

    MRPL purchases 1 million barrels of Russian Urals Crude for May loading-dnm

    MRPL purchases 1 million barrels of Russian Urals Crude for May loading

    Elon Musk acquires 9 dot 2 per cent stake in Twitter worth over USD 3 billion gcw

    Elon Musk acquires 9.2% stake in Twitter, worth over $3 billion

    Gautam Adani joins Elon Musk Jeff Bezos in USD 100 billion club becomes richest Indian gcw

    Gautam Adani joins Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos in $100 billion club; becomes richest Indian

    Recent Stories

    Keeping options open: Faisal Patel, son of Ahmed Patel, ahead of Gujarat polls - adt

    Keeping options open: Faisal Patel, son of Ahmed Patel, ahead of Gujarat polls

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Matchday 31 review: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester City, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Matchday 31 review: Arsenal, Chelsea suffer shocking losses

    As COVID cases soar in Shanghai citizens plead for basic essentials like food medicines gcw

    As COVID cases soar in Shanghai, citizens plead for basic essentials like food, medicines

    Trouble brewing for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as ED attaches assets in connection with land scam-dnm

    Trouble brewing for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as ED attaches assets in connection with land scam

    football Fans irked after PSG chief nasser al khelaifi suggests Champions League final needs to be 'bigger than Super Bowl' snt

    Fans irked after PSG chief suggests Champions League final needs to be 'bigger than Super Bowl'

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon