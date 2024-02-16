Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Budget 2024: What’s in it for Bengaluru?

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present the state budget on February 16, with a focus on Bengaluru's development. Expectations include infrastructural projects like a tunnel road and an observation tower, along with increased funding for education, including English medium schools and new medical colleges.

    Anticipation builds for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's presentation of the state budget on February 16, all eyes are on what this fiscal plan holds, especially for Bengaluru. This marks Siddaramaiah's second budget since assuming office for the second term, but notably, it's the first full-term budget under his leadership. It is also worth noting that CM is to present his record 15th budget in the Assembly today. 

    The citizens are eagerly awaiting announcements that could drive development in their areas. However, the spotlight is especially bright on Bengaluru, where expectations are high for significant allocations to address various challenges and foster growth.

    Among the eagerly anticipated initiatives are large-scale projects earmarked for the capital. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has submitted proposals to the state government, emphasizing the importance of key infrastructural developments. Requests include the construction of a tunnel road and the establishment of a Skydeck observation tower, poised to redefine Bengaluru's skyline.

    Education remains a focal point in the budget speculation, with hopes pinned on increased funding for the enhancement of schools and colleges. Proposals for introducing English medium schools and establishing new medical colleges are also on the table, promising to broaden educational opportunities across the state.

    Moreover, the budget is expected to address pressing infrastructure needs, particularly in Bengaluru. There might be an allocation of grants for the construction of the proposed tunnel road in Silicon City.

