Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Governor Gehlot hails Karnataka's development model in budget session address

    Karnataka's comprehensive guarantee schemes, championed by the Congress government, have emerged as a beacon of hope, lifting over 1.2 crore families out of poverty and propelling them towards middle-class status, according to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. In his address to both Houses of the Legislature at the onset of the budget session, Gehlot hailed Karnataka's developmental strides, emphasizing the state's commitment to reducing economic inequality and fostering sustainable growth.

    Karnataka: Governor Gehlot hails Karnataka's development model in budget session address
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

    The Governor highlighted the transformative impact of the government's five guarantee schemes, which include providing 200 units of free power to all households (gruha jyoti), monthly assistance to women heads of families, additional cash benefits for BPL households (gruha lakshmi), financial aid for unemployed youth (yuva nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (shakti scheme). These initiatives, Gehlot noted, have not only empowered citizens but also injected new vigor into the economy, attracting significant domestic and foreign investment.

    Moreover, Gehlot underscored Karnataka's pivotal role in driving economic growth, ranking second in tax collection nationwide. However, he lamented the disparity in receiving tax shares, advocating for the state's rightful allocation. Despite grappling with severe drought conditions in many areas, the state government has mobilized resources for immediate relief measures, releasing funds for drinking water and fodder, and seeking assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund.

    The Governor also emphasized the state's unwavering commitment to preserving Kannada language and culture, vowing to protect and promote Karnataka's rich heritage. Furthermore, he lauded efforts to stimulate investment and job creation, with numerous projects approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee.

    In addition to economic initiatives, Gehlot highlighted the government's commitment to justice by announcing plans to establish 100 new Village Courts, ensuring accessibility to legal recourse for rural communities.
     

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 5:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru motorist bites traffic police's hand during heated altercation (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru motorist bites traffic police's hand during heated altercation (WATCH)

    Family feud takes dark turn: 21-year-old woman accuses men of rape at Koppal in Karnataka, case filed vkp

    Family feud takes dark turn: 21-year-old woman accuses men of rape at Koppal in Karnataka, case filed

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar's wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh vkp

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar’s wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh

    Cabinet rank for 90 members in 9 months! Karnataka Congress govt under scrutiny for 'appeasement politics' vkp

    Cabinet rank for 90 members in 9 months! Karnataka Congress govt under scrutiny for 'appeasement politics'

    CM Siddaramaiah slams Amit Shah's empty-handed visit to Karnataka amidst drought relief delay

    CM Siddaramaiah slams Amit Shah's empty-handed visit to Karnataka amidst drought relief delay

    Recent Stories

    'Prayed for progress of country...' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya anr

    'Prayed for progress of country...' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    PM Modi's UAE visit: 2000-5000 devotees expected to be present for BAPS temple inauguration AJR

    PM Modi's UAE visit: 2000-5000 devotees expected to be present for BAPS temple inauguration

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC directs Karnataka to sustain flow to Tamil Nadu for 3 months, legal challenge looms vkp

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC directs Karnataka to sustain flow to TN for 3 months, legal challenge looms

    SEXY photos: Megan Fox looks HOT in her latest Instagram post RBA

    SEXY photos: Megan Fox looks HOT in her latest Instagram post

    Market carnage: Nifty 50, Sensex close in red, midcaps, smallcaps suffer; investors lose over Rs 7 lakh crore snt

    Market carnage: Nifty 50, Sensex close in red, midcaps, smallcaps suffer; investors lose over Rs 7 lakh crore

    Recent Videos

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon