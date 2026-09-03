External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Poland visit is set to deepen the Strategic Partnership by boosting trade and investment in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, auto components, mining, and green technology, says a new report.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Poland could open opportunities for deeper trade, investment and industrial supply-chain cooperation between the two countries, particularly in pharmaceuticals, auto components, machinery, mining and green technology, according to a report by Rubix Data Sciences.

Jaishankar arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday for an official visit and is scheduled to hold talks with Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. The Ministry of External Affairs has said the visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

The report said the visit comes at an important juncture as India and Poland seek to deepen their Strategic Partnership established in 2024. It said the engagement provides an opportunity to move beyond conventional merchandise trade towards stronger partnerships in manufacturing, technology and supply chains.

Key Sectors for Partnership

According to the report, Poland’s strengths in automotive, machinery, aerospace, mining and electrical equipment complement India’s capabilities in pharmaceuticals, auto components, engineering goods, chemicals and IT.

The report identified metals and mining as another potential area for cooperation, including mineral sourcing, processing, mining technology and equipment. It said Poland’s position as an important European source of copper and silver strengthens the case for such cooperation.

Trade and Economic Ties

India’s goods exports to Poland rose 6.8 per cent year-on-year to USD 2.8 billion in FY2026, recovering after a decline in FY2023. Total bilateral goods trade increased 4.2 per cent to USD 4 billion during the year, while India recorded a trade surplus of USD 1.5 billion.

The report said India’s exports to Poland are broadly diversified, with no single product accounting for more than 5 per cent of exports in FY2026. Pharmaceuticals accounted for 5 per cent and auto components 4 per cent of exports. It said India could use its strengths in engineering goods, auto components, pharmaceuticals and electrical products to deepen its participation in Poland’s industrial ecosystem and capture a larger share of its import demand.

Diversification in Trade

On imports, the report noted that India’s sourcing from Poland has also become more diversified. The share of coke and coal fell from 44 per cent in FY2022 to 19 per cent in FY2026, while specialised products such as albumins and derivatives, turbojets and propellers, ferrous scrap and synthetic rubber gained a larger share.

Future Outlook and Opportunities

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement concluded in January 2026 is also expected to create greater market access and reduce trade barriers once implemented, the report said, providing a broader framework for expanding India-Poland trade and investment.

The report said the opportunity extends beyond merchandise trade towards deeper value-chain integration in critical minerals, renewable energy, electric vehicles, electronics, machinery, pharmaceuticals and advanced manufacturing. (ANI)